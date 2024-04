Dodgers put starting pitcher Bobby Miller on 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobby Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday night by the Los Angeles Dodgers…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobby Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday night by the Los Angeles Dodgers because of right shoulder inflammation.

The 25-year-old Miller is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three starts during his second major league season. He has struck out 18 batters and walked six in 11 2/3 innings.

Miller hasn’t been recovering well from his last couple of starts, manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday night’s rain-delayed 5-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. But he said he didn’t think it was anything structural and he wasn’t sure if Miller had an MRI.

It’s the latest blow to an injury-ravaged Los Angeles rotation already missing Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Emmet Sheehan, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin. The team’s remaining starters include Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, James Paxton and Gavin Stone.

Miller went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA in 22 starts as a rookie last season. He was selected 29th overall in the 2020 amateur draft out of Louisville.

Right-handed reliever Connor Brogdon also was placed on the 15-day injured list with right plantar fasciitis.

In corresponding moves, the Dodgers recalled right-hander J.P. Feyereisen and left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Ramirez was acquired from the New York Yankees on April 2 for cash.

Saturday night’s game against San Diego began after a rain delay of 2 hours, 15 minutes. It was the second rain delay this season at Dodger Stadium.

