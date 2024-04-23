DJ LeMahieu leaves 1st minor league rehab game in 2nd inning with sore right foot

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder DJ LeMahieu left his first minor league injury rehabilitation game with Double-A Somerset in the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder DJ LeMahieu left his first minor league injury rehabilitation game with Double-A Somerset in the second inning Tuesday night due to soreness in his right foot, which he fractured on a foul ball during a spring training game on March 16.

The Yankees said LeMahieu will be re-evaluated in New York on Wednesday.

LeMahieu started at third base and struck out leading off the game at the Reading Phillies. He played one inning in the field, then was replaced by Alexander Vargas at the start of the bottom of the second.

Prior to the Yankees’ game against Oakland on Tuesday night, New York manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu was to play Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday before potentially joining New York for the opener of a series at Baltimore on Monday.

LeMahieu won the AL batting title by hitting .364 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but has hit just .258 in the last three seasons, slowed by a sports hernia in 2021 and right toe injury during the second half of 2022.

