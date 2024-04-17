Diamondbacks play the Cubs after Marte’s 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (10-7, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (9-9, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40…

Chicago Cubs (10-7, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (9-9, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks (0-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-0, 6.48 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -120, Cubs +102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago Cubs after Ketel Marte had four hits on Tuesday in a 12-11 win over the Cubs.

Arizona has gone 7-5 at home and 9-9 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 2-4 in games decided by one run.

Chicago has a 10-7 record overall and a 5-6 record in road games. The Cubs are 7-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte has five doubles, four home runs and nine RBI while hitting .315 for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Michael Busch has three doubles and six home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 12-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cubs: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (right shoulder strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

