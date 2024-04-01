Diamondbacks OF Alek Thomas goes on 10-day IL with strained left hamstring

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas was been placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a…

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas was been placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a strained left hamstring.

Thomas was hurt early in Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies while running down the first base line. He grabbed at his hamstring after passing the base, though he stayed in the game for one more inning before leaving.

The D-backs called up Jorge Barrosa to take his spot. The 23-year-old from Venezuela has never played in the big leagues. He hit .274 with 20 doubles, 8 triples, 13 home runs, 65 RBI and 15 stolen bases for Triple-A Reno last season.

Thomas — the team’s starting center fielder — had three hits and a homer through the season’s first four games.

The Diamondbacks open a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Monday night.

