Diamondbacks begin 3-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (9-6, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (8-8, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Ben Brown (0-0, 6.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-0, 2.29 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -145, Cubs +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks open a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Arizona has gone 6-4 at home and 8-8 overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 17 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Chicago has a 9-6 record overall and a 4-5 record on the road. The Cubs are 7-1 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has two doubles, a home run and four RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 10-for-39 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Christopher Morel has a double, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 14-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by one run

Cubs: 6-4, .220 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (right shoulder strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

