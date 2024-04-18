Daniele De Rossi’s contract at Roma is extended just 3 months after replacing Jose Mourinho

ROME (AP) — Daniele De Rossi’s contract at Roma has been extended after just three months on the job, club…

ROME (AP) — Daniele De Rossi’s contract at Roma has been extended after just three months on the job, club owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin announced Thursday.

“After meeting yesterday afternoon with Daniele De Rossi, we are delighted to announce he will continue as head coach of AS Roma after this season and for the foreseeable future,” the Friedkins said in a statement. “In his short tenure as head coach, the positive impact that his leadership has brought to the entire club has told its own story.”

When De Rossi, a former Roma captain, took over for the fired Jose Mourinho in January with a contract through the end of the season, Roma was languishing in ninth place and at risk of missing out on qualifying for Europe. Under De Rossi, Roma has surged to fifth place and is in contention for a Champions League spot.

In 16 games across all competitions under De Rossi, Roma has won 11, drawn three and lost two. The only defeat under De Rossi in Serie A came against Italian leader Inter Milan, with the other loss being a 1-0 defeat to Brighton in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 after Roma had virtually secured advancement with a 4-0 victory in the opening leg.

The owners’ announcement comes ahead of a Europa League quarterfinal second leg against AC Milan later Thursday — with Roma holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

“We couldn’t be happier to build a long-term project with Daniele,” the Friedkins said. “Further details to follow in the coming days.”

