Columbus, Real Salt Lake play to scoreless draw

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zac MacMath saved five shots for Real Salt Lake and Evan Bush and Nicholas Hagen combined for eight saves for the Columbus Crew in a scoreless draw Saturday night.

MacMath notched his second clean sheet of the season for Real Salt Lake (3-2-3).

Bush made his second start of the season in goal for the defending-champion Crew (3-1-4), but he was injured in the 31st minute and replaced by Hagen.

Columbus held Real Salt Lake’s Cristian “Chicho” Arango in check. Arango entered play with a league-high 10 goal contributions — six goals, four assists — through seven matches. Arango has totaled 14 goals and six assists in 26 appearances since joining the club last July.

The Crew again played without Cucho Hernández, who has missed the last two matches for an unspecified violation of team policy. Hernández has three goals and an assist in six starts this season.

It was the first of three straight matches against Eastern Conference opponents for RSL.

Columbus returns home to play the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Real Salt Lake travels to take on the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

