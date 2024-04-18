Coby White scores career-high 42 points as Bulls roll past Hawks 131-116 in play-in game

CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White drew roars from the crowd early on with vicious crossovers and spins toward the basket.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White drew roars from the crowd early on with vicious crossovers and spins toward the basket. He was so effective he had fans chanting his name as the final minutes ticked away.

It was that kind of night.

White scored a career-high 42 points, and the Chicago Bulls advanced in the play-in tournament, knocking out the Atlanta Hawks with a 131-116 victory on Wednesday.

White had never scored more than 37 points in a regular season or postseason game. But in a breakthrough season, he delivered his best performance to date.

“It was a dope moment for that to happen,” White said. “I’m thankful for the fans. It felt like a playoff vibe. The place was rocking tonight.”

Chicago visits Miami on Friday for a shot at the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and a first-round matchup with Boston. The Heat lost 105-104 to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Dejounte Murray led Atlanta with 30 points. But the Hawks came up short again after dropping their final six regular-season games.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Chicago. DeMar DeRozan finished with 22 points and nine assists.

Ayo Dosunmu added 19 points after missing the final four regular-season games because of a bruised right quadricep.

But White stole the spotlight. He went hard at the rim and made 15 of 21 field goals in a game where the Bulls shot 56.8% from the field. He also had nine rebounds and six assists.

“I root for guys that work hard and are great people,” Murray said. “DeMar DeRozan’s a brother to me and he speaks highly of him. He says he works hard, he’s a great guy, he’s handled his business, he’s a professional on and off the floor. When I hear those things, I root for guys around the league just to have success. I think he’s always been good. He never really got the opportunity to showcase what he’s showcasing now, and the sky’s the limit.”

Atlanta’s Trae Young and Clint Capela each scored 22. Young, who missed 23 games late in the regular season because of a torn ligament in his left pinkie, had 10 assists but committed six turnovers. Capela grabbed 17 rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 21 points.

The Bulls were up 88-85 when Vucevic nailed a 3-pointer with 4:59 left in the third quarter to kick off a 17-2 run.

White had the fans roaring when he scored on a neat spin around Young and fed a cutting Javonte Green for a dunk. White then scored on a layup following a block by Dalen Terry to make it 105-87 with 1:27 left in the third.

The Bulls led 40-22 after closing the first quarter on a 16-2 run, punctuated by Terry’s dunk off a steal by Alex Caruso. Young committed five turnovers in the period.

The Hawks quickly got back into it, reeling off 14 straight to start the second. The Bulls got the lead back up to 58-44 midway through the quarter when a rotating Dosunmu blocked De’Andre Hunter, drawing a huge roar from the crowd, and DeRozan broke for a three-point play.

The Hawks made another push near the end of the half, pulling within three in the closing minute. But Caruso answered an alley-oop dunk by Capela with a 3 and Chicago headed to the locker room with a 73-67 lead.

Caruso exited in the third quarter with a left ankle injury. Whether he’ll be ready to play against Miami was unclear.

“My mindset will be to play ’til my body tells me I can’t,” he said.

Bulls: The Bulls and Heat split four games, with each team winning one on the road. ___

