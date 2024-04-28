Chicago White Sox promote right-hander Brad Keller from Triple-A Charlotte

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox promoted right-hander Brad Keller from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday. The 28-year-old Keller is…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox promoted right-hander Brad Keller from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Keller is back in the majors after spending his previous six seasons with Kansas City. He signed a minor league contract with Chicago on March 8.

He is 38-53 with a 4.27 ERA in 150 career major league games, including 114 starts. He went 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts with Charlotte before his promotion.

“Keller had a scheduled start today in Triple-A,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “We’ve talked in the last couple of days where our bullpen is now and the workload they have taken on in the last four, five days or week or so and he gives us that length and security to where he can take the ball and finish (the game).”

Grifol said Keller will be added to the starting rotation at some point.

The last-place White Sox also recalled right-hander Prelander Berroa from Charlotte before their series finale against Tampa Bay. Jonathan Cannon was sent down, and fellow right-hander Deivi García was designated for assignment.

The 24-year-old Berroa was acquired in a February trade with Seattle. He was 1-2 with an 8.74 ERA over 11 relief appearances with Charlotte.

