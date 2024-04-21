Chevron Championship Winners

1983_Amy Alcott, United States 1984_Juli Inkster, United States 1985_Alice Miller, United States 1986_Pat Bradley, United States 1987_Betsy King, United States…

Listen now to WTOP News

1983_Amy Alcott, United States

1984_Juli Inkster, United States

1985_Alice Miller, United States

1986_Pat Bradley, United States

1987_Betsy King, United States

1988_Amy Alcott, United States

1989_Juli Inkster, United States

1990_Betsy King, United States

1991_Amy Alcott, United States

1992_Dottie Mochrie, United States

1993_Helen Alfredsson, Sweden

1994_Donna Andrews, United States

1995_Nanci Bowen, United States

1996_Patty Sheehan, United States

1997_Betsy King, United States

1998_Pat Hurst, United States

1999_Dottie Pepper, United States

2000_Karrie Webb, Australia

2001_Annika Sorenstam, Sweden

2002_Annika Sorenstam, Sweden

2003_Patricia Meunier-Lebouc, France

2004_Grace Park, South Korea

2005_Annika Sorenstam, Sweden

2006_Karrie Webb, Australia

2007_Morgan Pressel, United States

2008_Lorena Ochoa, Mexico

2009_Brittany Lincicome, United States

2010_Yani Tseng, Taiwan

2011_Stacy Lewis, United States

2012_Sun-Young Yoo, South Korea

2013_Inbee Park, South Korea

2014_Lexi Thompson, United States

2015_Brittany Lincicome, United States

2016_Lydia Ko, New Zealand

2017_Ryu So-yeon, South Korea

2018_Pernilla Lindberg, Sweden

2019_Ko Jin-young, South Korea

2020_Mirim Lee, South Korea

2021_Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand

2022_Jennifer Kupcho, United States

2023_Lilia Vu, United States

2024_Nelly Korda, United States

NOTE: Known as Nabisco Dinah Shore from 1983-99, Nabisco Championship 2000-01, Kraft Nabisco Championship 2002-14, ANA Inspiration 2015-21

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.