Chelsea Gray signs extension with 2-time WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Point guard Chelsea Gray signed a contract extension through 2025 to remain with the two-time WNBA defending champion Las Vegas Aces, the club announced Tuesday.

“I love this franchise, this team and the city of Vegas,” Gray said in a statement. “It’s become my home. It’s my family’s home. I’m about championships and chasing history. We’re so close and we’ve created a trust, a bond, and want the best for each other all the time. I get to play alongside some future hall of famers that love winning as much as I do. We’re chasing a legacy here in Vegas.”

Gray has won three championships: the past two years with the Aces and in 2016 with the Los Angeles Sparks. She was MVP of the 2022 WNBA Finals and has been first- or second-team all-league three times, including last season when Gray averaged 15.3 points, 7.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

She injured her left foot during the WNBA Finals last season, and has been sidelined in training camp.

“We’ll be reevaluating her daily, but also probably in a couple of weeks,” coach Becky Hammon said. “She’s a little dinged up right now, so we’ll take that one step at a time.”

