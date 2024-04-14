Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Barcelona Open with the same arm issue that kept him out of Monte Carlo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Barcelona Open on Sunday with the same injury in his…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Barcelona Open on Sunday with the same injury in his right forearm that kept him out of the Monte Carlo Masters, leaving his French Open preparation on hold.

Alcaraz is a two-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player who is currently No. 3.

The 20-year-old from Spain won the title at the clay-court Barcelona Open in 2022 and 2023.

He hasn’t played in a tournament since losing to Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open quarterfinals last month.

Alcaraz won the U.S. Open in 2022 and Wimbledon last year. His lone trophy so far this season came at Indian Wells, California, in March.

The French Open begins May 26. Alcaraz reached the semifinals there last year before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

