Carles Gil, Henrich Ravas help Revolution beat Charlotte 1-0 for 1st win of season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carles Gil scored moments before halftime, Henrich Ravas had three saves and New England beat Charlotte FC 1-0 Saturday night for the Revolution’s first win of the season.

Gil opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time with a goal on the counter-attack. Charlotte’s Jere Uronen, in the attacking third, had the ball stolen by Nacho Gil, the younger brother of Carles, and Giacomo Vrioni ran onto the loose ball, leading a New England breakaway before passing to Carles on the right wing. The elder Gil played a ball that led Nacho to corner of the 6-yard box, where his one-touch shot was parried by goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, but Carles put away the rebound with a first-timer that slipped inside the far post.

Kristijan Kahlina had two saves for Charlotte (2-3-2).

New England (1-4-1) — which snapped a four-game losing streak with a 1-1 tie against Chicago last week, led Nacho Gil’s first MLS goal — is unbeaten in back-to-back games.

The Revolution’s Giacomo Vrioni bounced a shot from the center of the area off the crossbar in the 21st minute.

Ravas, a 26-year-old in his rookie MLS campaign, had his first shut out of the season.

Charlotte’s only win in the series came in 2022 — its inaugural campaign — and was the franchise’s first-ever win. The Revolution have won four in a row since.

