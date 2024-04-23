Live Radio
Career Save Leaders

The Associated Press

April 23, 2024, 12:33 AM

Through April 2024

Career save leaders since 1969, when saves became an official major league statistic (x-active):

1. Mariano Rivera 652
2. Trevor Hoffman 601
3. Lee Smith 478
4. Francisco Rodriguez 437
5. x-Kenley Jansen 425
6. John Franco 424
7. x-Craig Kimbrel 423
8. Billy Wagner 422
9. Dennis Eckersley 390
10. Joe Nathan 377
11. Jonathan Papelbon 368
12. Jeff Reardon 367
13. Troy Percival 358
14. Randy Myers 347
15. Rollie Fingers 341
16. John Wetteland 330
17. Francisco Cordero 329
18. Fernando Rodney 327
19. Roberto Hernandez 326
20. Houston Street 324

