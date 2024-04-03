Cardinals try to sweep series against the Padres

St. Louis Cardinals (3-3) vs. San Diego Padres (3-5) San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Zack Thompson…

St. Louis Cardinals (3-3) vs. San Diego Padres (3-5)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Zack Thompson (0-1, 8.44 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (0-1, 9.72 ERA, 2.16 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -149, Cardinals +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Cardinals will sweep the series with a victory.

San Diego went 82-80 overall and 44-37 at home last season. The Padres slugged .413 as a team last season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

St. Louis went 71-91 overall and 36-45 on the road last season. The Cardinals slugged .416 as a team last season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs)

