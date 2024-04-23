Cardinals meet the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (11-13, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-13, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (11-13, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-13, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (0-0); Cardinals: Steven Matz (1-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -115, Diamondbacks -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1-0 series lead.

St. Louis is 10-13 overall and 4-6 at home. The Cardinals are 5-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona has a 4-7 record in road games and an 11-13 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 8-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masyn Winn has a .323 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has three doubles and two triples. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-37 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 16-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Diamondbacks: Blaze Alexander: day-to-day (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (shoulder), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.