Cardinals face the Padres leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (2-3) vs. San Diego Padres (3-4) San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas…

St. Louis Cardinals (2-3) vs. San Diego Padres (3-4)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 10.38 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, five strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0, 1.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -135, Cardinals +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the San Diego Padres leading the series 1-0.

San Diego had an 82-80 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games last season. The Padres averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244 and slugging .413.

St. Louis went 71-91 overall and 36-45 on the road a season ago. The Cardinals pitching staff had a collective 4.79 ERA while averaging 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.