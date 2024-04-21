Cardinals bring home losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (13-6, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-12, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (13-6, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-12, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -163, Brewers +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break their three-game home slide.

St. Louis has a 9-12 record overall and a 3-5 record in home games. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.94.

Milwaukee is 13-6 overall and 9-2 in road games. The Brewers have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .279.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivan Herrera leads the Cardinals with three home runs while slugging .455. Willson Contreras is 13-for-36 with five doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

