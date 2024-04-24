Cardinals and Diamondbacks meet with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-13, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-14, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-13, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-14, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, three strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (1-2, 5.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -120, Cardinals +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

St. Louis is 10-14 overall and 4-7 at home. The Cardinals have gone 2-4 in games decided by one run.

Arizona has a 5-7 record on the road and a 12-13 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has six doubles and a home run while hitting .293 for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 5-for-28 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has two doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 15-for-42 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .199 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blaze Alexander: day-to-day (hamstring), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

