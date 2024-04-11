Live Radio
Home » Sports » Burnley manager Vincent Kompany…

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany handed touchline ban for criticizing referee

The Associated Press

April 11, 2024, 7:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley manager Vincent Kompany will not be on the touchline for his relegation-threatened team’s Premier League match against Brighton on Saturday after being punished for his criticism of a referee.

Kompany was handed a two-match touchline ban on Thursday for misconduct because of his actions and comments following a penalty decision that led to a red card for Burnley defender Lorenz Assignon in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea on March 30. One match of the ban is suspended until Dec. 31.

Kompany said after the Chelsea game that the standard of refereeing in the Premier League “hasn’t been good enough.”

Along with the ban, Kompany was fined 10,000 pounds ($12,500).

Burnley is in next-to-last place in the standings, six points from safety with six games left.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up