Budimir misses unforgettable last-gasp penalty and Osasuna loses to Valencia

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Ante Budimir missed what may be the worst penalty kick of his career and his embarrassing stumble cost Osasuna after it lost at home to Valencia 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday.

Budimir was awarded the disputed spot kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time, and the penalty was upheld after a long video consultation. But the Croatian striker barely made contact with the ball and it trundled into the arms of the disbelieving goalkeeper.

Osasuna’s top goalscorer this season with 16, Budimir adopted a stop-start approach to the kick but it failed miserably in a dramatic end to the match.

“He has apologized three times to me and he doesn’t have to ask for forgiveness,” Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate said. “It’s inevitable that we’ll remember this play. That’s part of the game.”

Andre Almeida’s angled drive in the 18th minute put Valencia ahead and proved to be the difference between the sides.

Valencia rose to seventh place, three points behind Real Sociedad in the last of the European spots.

Osasuna remained 11th, equal on points with the two teams above it, Villarreal and Getafe.

