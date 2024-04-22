Braves take on the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Miami Marlins (6-17, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-6, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Monday, 7:20…

Miami Marlins (6-17, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-6, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers (2-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -233, Marlins +190; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Atlanta is 6-3 in home games and 14-6 overall. The Braves have the highest team on-base percentage in the majors at .353.

Miami has a 6-17 record overall and a 4-6 record in road games. The Marlins have a 3-11 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has four doubles, a home run and six RBI while hitting .299 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .277 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, seven walks and three RBI. Bryan De La Cruz is 12-for-40 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Marlins: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (toe), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Christian Bethancourt: 10-Day IL (illness), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.