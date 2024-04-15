Boston Marathon Winners

|Men
2024 — Sisay Lemma, Ethiopia, 2:06:17
2023 — Evans Chebet, Kenya, 2:05:54
2022 — Evans Chebet, Kenya, 2:06:51
2021 — Benson Kipruto, Kenya, 2:09:51
2019 — Lawrence Cherono, Kenya, 2:07:57
2018 — Yuki Kawauchi, Japan, 2:15:58
2017 — Geoffrey Kirui, Kenya, 2:09:37
2016 — Lemi Berhanu Hayle, Ethiopia, 2:12:45
2015 — Lelisa Desisa, Ethiopia, 2:09:17
2014 — Meb Keflezighi, United States, 2:08:37
2013 — Lelisa Desisa, Ethiopia, 2:10:23
2012 — Wesley Korir, Kenya, 2:12:40
2011 — Geoffrey Mutai, Kenya, 2:03:02
2010 — Robert Kiprono Cheruiyot, Kenya, 2:05:52
2009 — Deriba Merga, Ethiopia, 2:08:42
2008 — Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot, Kenya, 2:07:46
2007 — Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot, Kenya, 2:14:13
2006 — Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot, Kenya, 2:07:14
2005 — Hailu Negussie, Ethiopia, 2:11:45
2004 — Timothy Cherigat, Kenya, 2:10:37
2003 — Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot, Kenya, 2:10:11
2002 — Rodgers Rop, Kenya, 2:09:02
2001 — Lee Bong-ju, South Korea, 2:09:43
2000 — Elijah Lagat, Kenya, 2:09:47
1999 — Joseph Chebet, Kenya, 2:09:52
1998 — Moses Tanui, Kenya, 2:07:34
1997 — Lameck Aguta, Kenya, 2:10:34
1996 — Moses Tanui, Kenya, 2:09:16
1995 — Cosmas Ndeti, Kenya, 2:09:22
1994 — Cosmas Ndeti, Kenya, 2:07:15
1993 — Cosmas Ndeti, Kenya, 2:09:33
1992 — Ibrahim Hussein, Kenya, 2:08:14
1991 — Ibrahim Hussein, Kenya, 2:11:06
1990 — Gelindo Bordin, Italy, 2:08:19
1989 — Abebe Mekonnen, Ethiopia, 2:09:06
1988 — Ibrahim Hussein, Kenya, 2:08:43
1987 — Toshihiko Seko, Japan, 2:11:50
1986 — Rob de Castella, Australia, 2:07:51
1985 — Geoff Smith, Britain, 2:14:05
1984 — Geoff Smith, Britain, 2:10:34
1983 — Greg Meyer, United States, 2:09
1982 — Alberto Salazar, United States, 2:08:51
1981 — Toshihiko Seko, Japan, 2:09:26
1980 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:12:11
1979 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:09:27
1978 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:10:13
1977 — Jerome Drayton, Canada, 2:14:46
1976 — Jack Fultz, United States, 2:20:19
1975 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:09:55
1974 — Neal Cusack, Ireland, 2:13:39
1973 — Jon Anderson, United States, 2:16:03
1972 — Olavi Suomelainen, Finland, 2:15:30
1971 — Alvaro Mejia, Colombia, 2:18:45
1970 — Ron Hill, England, 2:10:30
1969 — Yoshiaki Unetani, Japan, 2:13:49
1968 — Ambrose Burfoot, United States, 2:22:17
1967 — Dave McKenzie, New Zealand, 2:15:45
1966 — Kenji Kimihara, Japan, 2:17:11
1965 — Morio Shigematsu, Japan, 2:16:33
1964 — Aurele Vandendriessche, Belgium, 2:19:59
1963 — Aurele Vandendriessche, Belgium, 2:18:58
1962 — Eino Oksanen, Finland, 2:23:48
1961 — Eino Oksanen, Finland, 2:23:29
1960 — Paavo Kotila, Finland, 2:20:54
1959 — Eino Oksanen, Finland, 2:22:42
1958 — Franjo Mihalic, Yugoslavia, 2:25:54
1957 — John J Kelley, United States, 2:20:05
1956 — Aniti Viskari, Finland, 2:14:14
1955 — Hideo Hemamura, Japan, 2:18:22
1954 — Veikko Karanen, Finland, 2:20:39
1953 — Keizo Yamada, Japan, 2:18:51
1952 — Doroteo Flores, Guatamela, 2:31:53
1951 — Shigeki Tanaka, Japan, 2:27:45
1950 — Ham Kee-yong, Korea, 2:32:39
1949 — Karl Leandersson, Sweden, 2:31:508
1948 — Gerard Cote, Canada, 2:31:02
1947 — Suh Yun-bok, South Korea, 2:25:39
1946 — Stylianos Kyriakides, Greece, 2:29:27
1945 — John A Kelley, United States, 2:30:40.2
1944 — Gerard Cote, Canada, 2:31:50.4
1943 — Gerard Cote, Canada, 2:28:25.8
1942 — Joe Smith, United States, 2:26:51.2
1941 — Leslie Pawson, United States, 2:30:38
1940 — Gerard Cote, Canada, 2:28:28.6
1939 — Tarzan Brown, United States, 2:28:51.8
1938 — Leslie Pawson, United States, 2:35:34.8
1937 — Walter Young, Canada, 2:33:20
1936 — Tarzan Brown, United States, 2:33:40.8
1935 — John A Kelley, United States, 2:32:07.4
1934 — Dave Komonen, Canada, 2:32:53.8
1933 — Leslie Pawson, United States, 2:31:01.6
1932 — Paul DeBruyn, United States, 2:33:36.4
1931 — James Hennigan, United States, 2:46:45.8
1930 — Clarence DeMar, United States, 2:34:48.2
1929 — John Miles, Canada, 2:33:08.6
1928 — Clarence DeMar, United States, 2:37:07.8
1927 — Clarence DeMar, United States, 2:40:22.2
1926 — John Miles, Canada, 2:25:40.4
1925 — Charles Mellor, United States, 2:32:00.6
1924 — Clarence DeMar, United States, 2:29:40.2
1923 — Clarence DeMar, United States, 2:23:47.4
1922 — Clarence DeMar, United States, 2:18:10
1921 — Frank Zuna, United States, 2:18:57.6
1920 — Peter Trivoulides, United States, 2:29:31
1919 — Carl Linder, United States, 2:29:13.4
1918 — Not held
1917 — William Kennedy, United States, 2:28:37.2
1916 — Arthur Roth, United States, 2:27:16.4
1915 — Edward Fabre, Canada, 2:31:41.2
1914 — James Duffy, Canada, 2:25:01.2
1913 — Fritz Carlton, United States, 2:25:14.8
1912 — Michael Ryan, United States, 2:21:18.2
1911 — Clarence DeMar, United States, 2:21:39.6
1910 — Fred L Cameron, Canada, 2:26:52.4
1909 — Henri Renaud, United States, 2:53:36.8
1908 — Thomas Morrisey, United States, 2:25:43.2
1907 — Thomas Longboat, Canada, 2:24:24
1906 — Timothy Ford, United States, 2:45:45
1905 — Fred Lorz, United States, 2:38:25.4
1904 — Michael Spring, United States, 2:39:04.4
1903 — JC Lorden, United States, 2:41:29.8
1902 — Samuel Mellor, United States, 2:43
1901 — JJ Caffrey, Canada, 2:29:23.6
1900 — JJ Caffrey, Canada, 2:39:44.4
1899 — LJ Brignoti, United States, 2:54:38
1898 — RJ McDonald, Canada, 2:42
1897 — JJ McDermott, United States, 2:55:10
|Women
2024 — Hellen Obiri, Kenya, 2:22:37
2023 — Hellen Obiri, Kenya, 2:21:38
2022 — Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya, 2:21:01
2021 — Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:25:09
2019 — Worknesh Degnefa, Ethiopia, 2:23:31
2018 — Desirae Linden, United States, 2:39:54
2017 — Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:21:52
2016 — Atsede Baysa, Ethiopia, 2:29:19
2015 — Caroline Rotich, Kenya, 2:24:55
2014 — Buzunesh Deba, Ethiopia, 2:19:59
2013 — Rita Jeptoo, Kenya, 2:26:25
2012 — Sharon Cherop, Kenya, 2:31:50
2011 — Caroline Kilel, Kenya, 2:22:36
2010 — Teyba Erkesso, Ethiopia, 2:26:11
2009 — Salina Kosgei, Kenya, 2:32:16
2008 — Dire Tune, Ethiopia, 2:25:25
2007 — Lidiya Grigoryeva, Russia, 2:29:18
2006 — Rita Jeptoo, Kenya, 2:23:38
2005 — Catherine Ndereba, Kenya, 2:25:13
2004 — Catherine Ndereba, Kenya, 2:24:27
2003 — Svetlana Zakharova, Russia, 2:25:20
2002 — Margaret Okayo, Kenya, 2:20:43
2001 — Catherine Ndereba, Kenya, 2:23:53
2000 — Catherine Ndereba, Kenya, 2:26:11
1999 — Fatuma Roba, Ethiopia, 2:23:25
1998 — Fatuma Roba, Ethiopia, 2:23:21
1997 — Fatuma Roba, Ethiopia, 2:26:24
1996 — Uta Pippig, Germany, 2:27:12
1995 — Uta Pippig, Germany, 2:25:11
1994 — Uta Pippig, Germany, 2:21:45
1993 — Olga Markova, Russia, 2:25:27
1992 — Olga Markova, Russia, 2:23:43
1991 — Wanda Panfil, Poland, 2:24:18
1990 — Rosa Mota, Portugal, 2:25:24
1989 — Ingrid Kristiansen, Norway, 2:24:33
1988 — Rosa Mota, Portugal, 2:24:30
1987 — Rosa Mota, Portugal, 2:25:21
1986 — Ingrid Kristiansen, Norway, 2:24:55
1985 — Lisa Weidenbach, United States, 2:34:06
1984 — Lorraine Moller, New Zealand, 2:2928
1983 — Joan Benoit, United States, 2:22:42
1982 — Charlotte Teske, West Germany, 2:29:33
1981 — Allison Roe, New Zealand, 2:26:46
1980 — Jacqueline Gareau, Canada, 2:34:28
1979 — Joan Benoit, United States, 2:35:15
1978 — Gayle Barron, United States, 2:44:52
1977 — Miki Gorman, Japan, 2:48:33
1976 — Kim Merritt, United States, 2:47:10
1975 — Liane Winter, West Germany, 2:42:24
1974 — Miki Gorman, Japan, 2:47:11
1973 — Jacqueline Hansen, United States, 3:05:59
1972 — Nina Kuscik, United States, 3:08:58
