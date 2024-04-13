Kingsley Coman adds to Bayern Munich injury list and a doubt for Champions League match

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman was carried off the field on Saturday, making the French winger a…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman was carried off the field on Saturday, making the French winger a doubt for the Champions League match with Arsenal midweek.

Coman went off early in the second half of Bayern’s Bundesliga match against Cologne after pulling up in apparent pain with a right leg injury.

He was replaced by Jamal Musiala in the 49th minute and had to be supported off by two of Bayern’s medical staff as he was seemingly unable to put any pressure on his right leg.

Coman had only recently returned from a left knee injury after tearing ligaments in a win over Augsburg in January. The French player has made only 17 league appearances this season.

Coman went on as a substitute in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the first leg of their quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Bayern forward Serge Gnabry suffered a muscle strain in his left hamstring during that game and is out “for the time being,” the club said.

Leroy Sané also missed the game against Cologne, because of a groin injury, while goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was rested as a precaution. Neuer had just returned from injury against Arsenal and was expected to retake his place for the second leg on Wednesday.

