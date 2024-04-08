Baseball Payrolls 2024 vs. 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the 2024 and 2023 opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures…

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the 2024 and 2023 opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses for players on the 26-man active roster, injured lists and administrative leave. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.

Team 2024 2023 Difference San Diego $161,937,555 257,610,217 -95,672,662 New York Mets 305,842,016 355,436,854 -49,594,838 Los Angeles Angels 163,493,095 212,228,095 -48,735,000 Chicago White Sox 141,755,550 189,158,667 -47,403,117 Colorado 142,885,286 176,008,778 -33,123,492 Minnesota 124,817,590 156,488,740 -31,671,150 Detroit 103,934,833 123,500,500 -19,565,667 Boston 175,993,748 190,556,279 -14,562,531 Milwaukee 104,591,794 116,351,987 -11,760,193 Oakland 61,293,298 57,795,000 3,498,298 Cleveland 93,833,629 89,824,629 4,009,000 Miami 96,574,400 91,975,000 4,599,400 Seattle 135,738,648 130,969,948 4,768,700 Philadelphia 243,476,617 236,260,439 7,216,178 Toronto 221,862,600 210,367,554 11,495,046 Pittsburgh 85,466,500 71,652,500 13,814,000 San Francisco 212,094,828 193,482,500 18,612,328 Cincinnati 103,701,547 84,175,714 19,525,833 Atlanta 217,490,000 197,332,500 20,157,500 St. Louis 173,053,567 152,712,308 20,341,259 Washington 124,862,600 101,540,153 23,322,447 Arizona 140,725,700 117,251,292 23,474,408 Tampa Bay 98,873,112 75,209,811 23,663,301 Texas 223,355,753 199,569,490 23,786,263 Kansas City 115,257,261 90,118,100 25,139,161 N.Y. Yankees 303,322,047 275,249,873 28,072,174 Los Angeles Dodgers 250,078,916 221,759,500 28,319,416 Baltimore 93,777,700 60,422,300 33,355,400 Chicago Cubs 217,280,500 179,168,250 38,112,250 Houston 236,524,482 192,767,233 43,757,249

