Baseball Payrolls 2024 vs. 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the 2024 and 2023 opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses for players on the 26-man active roster, injured lists and administrative leave. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.
|Team
|2024
|2023
|Difference
|San Diego
|$161,937,555
|257,610,217
|-95,672,662
|New York Mets
|305,842,016
|355,436,854
|-49,594,838
|Los Angeles Angels
|163,493,095
|212,228,095
|-48,735,000
|Chicago White Sox
|141,755,550
|189,158,667
|-47,403,117
|Colorado
|142,885,286
|176,008,778
|-33,123,492
|Minnesota
|124,817,590
|156,488,740
|-31,671,150
|Detroit
|103,934,833
|123,500,500
|-19,565,667
|Boston
|175,993,748
|190,556,279
|-14,562,531
|Milwaukee
|104,591,794
|116,351,987
|-11,760,193
|Oakland
|61,293,298
|57,795,000
|3,498,298
|Cleveland
|93,833,629
|89,824,629
|4,009,000
|Miami
|96,574,400
|91,975,000
|4,599,400
|Seattle
|135,738,648
|130,969,948
|4,768,700
|Philadelphia
|243,476,617
|236,260,439
|7,216,178
|Toronto
|221,862,600
|210,367,554
|11,495,046
|Pittsburgh
|85,466,500
|71,652,500
|13,814,000
|San Francisco
|212,094,828
|193,482,500
|18,612,328
|Cincinnati
|103,701,547
|84,175,714
|19,525,833
|Atlanta
|217,490,000
|197,332,500
|20,157,500
|St. Louis
|173,053,567
|152,712,308
|20,341,259
|Washington
|124,862,600
|101,540,153
|23,322,447
|Arizona
|140,725,700
|117,251,292
|23,474,408
|Tampa Bay
|98,873,112
|75,209,811
|23,663,301
|Texas
|223,355,753
|199,569,490
|23,786,263
|Kansas City
|115,257,261
|90,118,100
|25,139,161
|N.Y. Yankees
|303,322,047
|275,249,873
|28,072,174
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|250,078,916
|221,759,500
|28,319,416
|Baltimore
|93,777,700
|60,422,300
|33,355,400
|Chicago Cubs
|217,280,500
|179,168,250
|38,112,250
|Houston
|236,524,482
|192,767,233
|43,757,249
