All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Baltimore
|17
|10
|.630
|1
|Boston
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|Toronto
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Tampa Bay
|13
|16
|.448
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|Kansas City
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|Detroit
|16
|12
|.571
|3
|Minnesota
|14
|13
|.519
|4½
|Chicago
|6
|22
|.214
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Texas
|15
|14
|.517
|½
|Oakland
|12
|17
|.414
|3½
|Los Angeles
|10
|18
|.357
|5
|Houston
|9
|19
|.321
|6
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Philadelphia
|19
|10
|.655
|1½
|New York
|14
|13
|.519
|5½
|Washington
|13
|14
|.481
|6½
|Miami
|6
|23
|.207
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Chicago
|17
|11
|.607
|½
|Cincinnati
|15
|13
|.536
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|15
|.483
|4
|St. Louis
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|San Francisco
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
|San Diego
|14
|17
|.452
|4½
|Arizona
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|Colorado
|7
|21
|.250
|10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 2
Baltimore 7, Oakland 0
Cincinnati 8, Texas 4
Boston 17, Chicago Cubs 0
Detroit 6, Kansas City 5
Houston 12, Colorado 4
N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 3
Cleveland 4, Atlanta 2, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Arizona 1
Minnesota 16, L.A. Angels 5
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Kansas City 1
Toronto 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 7, Baltimore 6
Atlanta 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Texas 4, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 5
Houston 8, Colorado 2
Arizona 3, Seattle 2
Minnesota 11, L.A. Angels 5
Boston 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-1), 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 1-2) at Detroit (Maeda 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bowlan 0-0) at Toronto (Rodríguez 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-4), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-2) at Milwaukee (Wilson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3), 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Seattle (Miller 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 2-1) at Oakland (Boyle 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 8, Texas 4
Boston 17, Chicago Cubs 0
Washington 11, Miami 4
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 4
Houston 12, Colorado 4
N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 3
Cleveland 4, Atlanta 2, 11 innings
Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1
Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Arizona 1
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Atlanta 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 2, 11 innings
Washington 12, Miami 9
Texas 4, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 5
Houston 8, Colorado 2
San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 2
Arizona 3, Seattle 2
Philadelphia 8, San Diego 6
Boston 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Matz 1-2) at Detroit (Maeda 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-2) at Miami (Rogers 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-2) at Milwaukee (Wilson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3), 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Seattle (Miller 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0) at San Diego (Waldron 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 2-0) at Arizona (Henry 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 2-1) at Oakland (Boyle 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
