All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 19 10 .655 — Baltimore 17 10 .630 1 Boston 16 13 .552 3 Toronto 14 15 .483 5 Tampa Bay 13 16 .448 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 19 9 .679 — Kansas City 17 12 .586 2½ Detroit 16 12 .571 3 Minnesota 14 13 .519 4½ Chicago 6 22 .214 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 15 13 .536 — Texas 15 14 .517 ½ Oakland 12 17 .414 3½ Los Angeles 10 18 .357 5 Houston 9 19 .321 6

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 19 7 .731 — Philadelphia 19 10 .655 1½ New York 14 13 .519 5½ Washington 13 14 .481 6½ Miami 6 23 .207 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 17 10 .630 — Chicago 17 11 .607 ½ Cincinnati 15 13 .536 2½ Pittsburgh 14 15 .483 4 St. Louis 13 15 .464 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 18 12 .600 — San Francisco 14 15 .483 3½ San Diego 14 17 .452 4½ Arizona 13 16 .448 4½ Colorado 7 21 .250 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 2

Baltimore 7, Oakland 0

Cincinnati 8, Texas 4

Boston 17, Chicago Cubs 0

Detroit 6, Kansas City 5

Houston 12, Colorado 4

N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland 4, Atlanta 2, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Arizona 1

Minnesota 16, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Kansas City 1

Toronto 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 7, Baltimore 6

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Texas 4, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 5

Houston 8, Colorado 2

Arizona 3, Seattle 2

Minnesota 11, L.A. Angels 5

Boston 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-1), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-2) at Detroit (Maeda 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bowlan 0-0) at Toronto (Rodríguez 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-2) at Milwaukee (Wilson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3), 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Seattle (Miller 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 2-1) at Oakland (Boyle 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 4, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 8, Texas 4

Boston 17, Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 11, Miami 4

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Houston 12, Colorado 4

N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland 4, Atlanta 2, 11 innings

Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 2, 11 innings

Washington 12, Miami 9

Texas 4, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees 15, Milwaukee 5

Houston 8, Colorado 2

San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona 3, Seattle 2

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 6

Boston 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Matz 1-2) at Detroit (Maeda 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-2) at Miami (Rogers 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-2) at Milwaukee (Wilson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3), 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Seattle (Miller 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0) at San Diego (Waldron 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 2-0) at Arizona (Henry 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 2-1) at Oakland (Boyle 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

