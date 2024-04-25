All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 16 8 .667 — New York 17 9 .654 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 16 8 .667 — New York 17 9 .654 — Boston 14 12 .538 3 Tampa Bay 13 13 .500 4 Toronto 13 13 .500 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 18 7 .720 — Kansas City 16 10 .615 2½ Detroit 14 11 .560 4 Minnesota 11 13 .458 6½ Chicago 3 22 .120 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 13 12 .520 — Texas 13 13 .500 ½ Los Angeles 10 15 .400 3 Oakland 10 16 .385 3½ Houston 7 19 .269 6½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 17 6 .739 — Philadelphia 16 10 .615 2½ New York 13 11 .542 4½ Washington 10 14 .417 7½ Miami 6 20 .231 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 16 8 .667 — Chicago 16 9 .640 ½ Cincinnati 14 11 .560 2½ Pittsburgh 13 13 .500 4 St. Louis 11 14 .440 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 16 11 .593 — San Diego 14 14 .500 2½ Arizona 12 14 .462 3½ San Francisco 12 14 .462 3½ Colorado 7 19 .269 8½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 5

Boston 8, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 3

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 3, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Houston 3

Texas 5, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 2, Toronto 1, 5 innings

Cleveland 6, Boston 4

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Houston 1

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Lugo 3-1) at Detroit (Olson 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Stripling 0-5) at Baltimore (Burnes 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 1-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 3-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-0) at Atlanta (Sale 2-1), 7:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-3), 9:38 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-1) at Seattle (Hancock 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

N.Y. Mets 8, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, Washington 2

Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 4, Miami 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Houston 3

San Diego 5, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Houston 1

Colorado 10, San Diego 9

L.A. Dodgers 2, Washington 1

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 1-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 3-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-0) at Atlanta (Sale 2-1), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-1) at Seattle (Hancock 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 0-1) at San Francisco (Harrison 2-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.