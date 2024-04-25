All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|New York
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Boston
|14
|12
|.538
|3
|Tampa Bay
|13
|13
|.500
|4
|Toronto
|13
|13
|.500
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Kansas City
|16
|10
|.615
|2½
|Detroit
|14
|11
|.560
|4
|Minnesota
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Chicago
|3
|22
|.120
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Texas
|13
|13
|.500
|½
|Los Angeles
|10
|15
|.400
|3
|Oakland
|10
|16
|.385
|3½
|Houston
|7
|19
|.269
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Philadelphia
|16
|10
|.615
|2½
|New York
|13
|11
|.542
|4½
|Washington
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|Miami
|6
|20
|.231
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Cincinnati
|14
|11
|.560
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|13
|.500
|4
|St. Louis
|11
|14
|.440
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|San Diego
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Arizona
|12
|14
|.462
|3½
|San Francisco
|12
|14
|.462
|3½
|Colorado
|7
|19
|.269
|8½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 5
Boston 8, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 3
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 3, Toronto 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Houston 3
Texas 5, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 2, Toronto 1, 5 innings
Cleveland 6, Boston 4
Seattle 4, Texas 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Houston 1
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Lugo 3-1) at Detroit (Olson 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Stripling 0-5) at Baltimore (Burnes 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 1-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 3-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-0) at Atlanta (Sale 2-1), 7:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 0-3), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-3), 9:38 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 3-1) at Seattle (Hancock 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Arizona 1
N.Y. Mets 8, San Francisco 2
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, Washington 2
Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 4, Miami 3, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Houston 3
San Diego 5, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5
Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Houston 1
Colorado 10, San Diego 9
L.A. Dodgers 2, Washington 1
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 1-1) at Toronto (Bassitt 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 3-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 2-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-0) at Atlanta (Sale 2-1), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 3-1) at Seattle (Hancock 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Priester 0-1) at San Francisco (Harrison 2-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
