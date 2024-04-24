All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 17 8 .680 — Baltimore 16 8 .667 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 17 8 .680 — Baltimore 16 8 .667 ½ Boston 14 11 .560 3 Toronto 13 12 .520 4 Tampa Bay 13 13 .500 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 17 7 .708 — Kansas City 15 10 .600 2½ Detroit 14 11 .560 3½ Minnesota 10 13 .435 6½ Chicago 3 21 .125 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 13 12 .520 — Seattle 12 12 .500 ½ Los Angeles 10 15 .400 3 Oakland 9 16 .360 4 Houston 7 18 .280 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 17 6 .739 — Philadelphia 15 10 .600 3 New York 13 11 .542 4½ Washington 10 13 .435 7 Miami 6 20 .231 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 15 8 .652 — Chicago 15 9 .625 ½ Cincinnati 14 10 .583 1½ Pittsburgh 13 12 .520 3 St. Louis 11 14 .440 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 15 11 .577 — San Diego 14 13 .519 1½ Arizona 12 14 .462 3 San Francisco 12 14 .462 3 Colorado 6 19 .240 8½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Boston 1

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3

Kansas City 3, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Seattle 4, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 4

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 5

Boston 8, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 3

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 3, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Houston 3

Texas 5, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Anderson 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 4-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 1-4) at Texas (Heaney 0-2), 2:35 p.m.

Oakland (Wood 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Houston 2

Arizona 14, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, San Diego 4

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

N.Y. Mets 8, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, Washington 2

Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 4, Miami 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Houston 3

San Diego 5, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-2), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 0-1) at Colorado (Hudson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-1) at Washington (Gore 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.