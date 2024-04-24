All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Baltimore
|16
|8
|.667
|½
|Boston
|14
|11
|.560
|3
|Toronto
|13
|12
|.520
|4
|Tampa Bay
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Kansas City
|15
|10
|.600
|2½
|Detroit
|14
|11
|.560
|3½
|Minnesota
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|Chicago
|3
|21
|.125
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Seattle
|12
|12
|.500
|½
|Los Angeles
|10
|15
|.400
|3
|Oakland
|9
|16
|.360
|4
|Houston
|7
|18
|.280
|6
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Philadelphia
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|New York
|13
|11
|.542
|4½
|Washington
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Miami
|6
|20
|.231
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Chicago
|15
|9
|.625
|½
|Cincinnati
|14
|10
|.583
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|St. Louis
|11
|14
|.440
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|San Diego
|14
|13
|.519
|1½
|Arizona
|12
|14
|.462
|3
|San Francisco
|12
|14
|.462
|3
|Colorado
|6
|19
|.240
|8½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Boston 1
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3
Kansas City 3, Toronto 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Houston 2
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Seattle 4, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 4
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 5
Boston 8, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 3
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 3, Toronto 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Houston 3
Texas 5, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Anderson 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-3) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 4-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 1-4) at Texas (Heaney 0-2), 2:35 p.m.
Oakland (Wood 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1
Atlanta 5, Miami 0
Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Houston 2
Arizona 14, St. Louis 1
Colorado 7, San Diego 4
San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Arizona 1
N.Y. Mets 8, San Francisco 2
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, Washington 2
Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 4, Miami 3, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Houston 3
San Diego 5, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-2), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 0-1) at Colorado (Hudson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-1) at Washington (Gore 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
