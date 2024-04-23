All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|New York
|15
|8
|.652
|½
|Boston
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|Toronto
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|12
|12
|.500
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Detroit
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Kansas City
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Minnesota
|8
|13
|.381
|7½
|Chicago
|3
|19
|.136
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|Seattle
|11
|11
|.500
|½
|Los Angeles
|9
|14
|.391
|3
|Oakland
|9
|14
|.391
|3
|Houston
|7
|16
|.304
|5
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Philadelphia
|15
|8
|.652
|1
|New York
|12
|10
|.545
|3½
|Washington
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Miami
|6
|18
|.250
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Cincinnati
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|St. Louis
|10
|13
|.435
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|San Diego
|13
|12
|.520
|½
|Arizona
|11
|13
|.458
|2
|San Francisco
|11
|13
|.458
|2
|Colorado
|5
|18
|.217
|7½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 6, Houston 0
Philadelphia 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Angels 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 6, Oakland 2
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 1
Detroit 6, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0
Colorado 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings, 1st game
San Diego 6, Toronto 3
Texas 6, Atlanta 4
Seattle 10, Colorado 2, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Oakland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Toronto 5, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Houck 3-1) at Cleveland (Lively 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Maeda 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-2), 6:50 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 1-0) at Minnesota (López 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (France 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 0-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 2-1), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 6, Houston 0
Philadelphia 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Angels 0
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0
Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 10, N.Y. Mets 0
San Diego 6, Toronto 3
Arizona 5, San Francisco 3
Texas 6, Atlanta 4
Seattle 10, Colorado 2, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 3, Miami 0
St. Louis 5, Arizona 3
San Diego 3, Colorado 1
San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Falter 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 6:45 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 0-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (France 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (King 2-1) at Colorado (Feltner 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-1) at San Francisco (Webb 2-1), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
