All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 15 7 .682 — New York 15 8 .652 ½ Boston 13 10 .565 2½ Toronto 13 10 .565 2½ Tampa Bay 12 12 .500 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 16 6 .727 — Detroit 13 10 .565 3½ Kansas City 13 10 .565 3½ Minnesota 8 13 .381 7½ Chicago 3 19 .136 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 12 11 .522 — Seattle 11 11 .500 ½ Los Angeles 9 14 .391 3 Oakland 9 14 .391 3 Houston 7 16 .304 5

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 15 6 .714 — Philadelphia 15 8 .652 1 New York 12 10 .545 3½ Washington 10 11 .476 5 Miami 6 18 .250 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 14 7 .667 — Chicago 13 9 .591 1½ Cincinnati 12 10 .545 2½ Pittsburgh 12 11 .522 3 St. Louis 10 13 .435 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 13 11 .542 — San Diego 13 12 .520 ½ Arizona 11 13 .458 2 San Francisco 11 13 .458 2 Colorado 5 18 .217 7½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 6, Houston 0

Philadelphia 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Angels 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 6, Oakland 2

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 6, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0

Colorado 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings, 1st game

San Diego 6, Toronto 3

Texas 6, Atlanta 4

Seattle 10, Colorado 2, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Oakland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 5, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Houck 3-1) at Cleveland (Lively 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Maeda 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-2), 6:50 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 1-0) at Minnesota (López 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (France 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 6, Houston 0

Philadelphia 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Angels 0

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0

Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 10, N.Y. Mets 0

San Diego 6, Toronto 3

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Texas 6, Atlanta 4

Seattle 10, Colorado 2, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 3, Miami 0

St. Louis 5, Arizona 3

San Diego 3, Colorado 1

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Falter 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (France 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (King 2-1) at Colorado (Feltner 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-1) at San Francisco (Webb 2-1), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

