All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 15 7 .682 — Baltimore 14 7 .667 ½ Boston 13 10 .565 2½ Toronto 12 10 .545 3 Tampa Bay 12 11 .522 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 16 6 .727 — Kansas City 13 9 .591 3 Detroit 12 10 .545 4 Minnesota 7 13 .350 8 Chicago 3 18 .143 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 12 11 .522 — Seattle 11 11 .500 ½ Los Angeles 9 13 .409 2½ Oakland 8 14 .364 3½ Houston 7 16 .304 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 14 6 .700 — Philadelphia 14 8 .636 1 New York 12 9 .571 2½ Washington 10 11 .476 4½ Miami 6 17 .261 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 14 6 .700 — Chicago 13 9 .591 2 Cincinnati 12 9 .571 2½ Pittsburgh 11 11 .500 4 St. Louis 9 13 .409 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 13 11 .542 — San Diego 12 12 .500 1 Arizona 11 12 .478 1½ San Francisco 10 13 .435 2½ Colorado 5 17 .227 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Washington 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 2

Cleveland 6, Oakland 3

Philadelphia 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 5

Atlanta 5, Texas 2

Baltimore 9, Kansas City 7

Seattle 7, Colorado 0

Toronto 5, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Washington 6, Houston 0

Philadelphia 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Angels 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 6, Oakland 2

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 6, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0

Colorado 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings, 1st game

San Diego 6, Toronto 3

Texas 6, Atlanta 4

Seattle 10, Colorado 2, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Oakland (Sears 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Littell 1-0), 6:50 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Suárez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-0), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 1st game

Milwaukee 12, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 7, Arizona 3

Washington 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Philadelphia 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 5

Atlanta 5, Texas 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 3, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Colorado 0

Toronto 5, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Washington 6, Houston 0

Philadelphia 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Angels 0

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0

Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 10, N.Y. Mets 0

San Diego 6, Toronto 3

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Texas 6, Atlanta 4

Seattle 10, Colorado 2, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (Ross 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Jones 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 3-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 2-1) at Atlanta (López 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1) at St. Louis (Lynn 1-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-1) at San Francisco (Winn 1-3), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

