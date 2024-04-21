All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Baltimore
|14
|7
|.667
|½
|Boston
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|Toronto
|12
|10
|.545
|3
|Tampa Bay
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Kansas City
|13
|9
|.591
|3
|Detroit
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Minnesota
|7
|13
|.350
|8
|Chicago
|3
|18
|.143
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|Seattle
|11
|11
|.500
|½
|Los Angeles
|9
|13
|.409
|2½
|Oakland
|8
|14
|.364
|3½
|Houston
|7
|16
|.304
|5
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Philadelphia
|14
|8
|.636
|1
|New York
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Washington
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|Miami
|6
|17
|.261
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Chicago
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|Cincinnati
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|St. Louis
|9
|13
|.409
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|San Diego
|12
|12
|.500
|1
|Arizona
|11
|12
|.478
|1½
|San Francisco
|10
|13
|.435
|2½
|Colorado
|5
|17
|.227
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
Washington 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 2
Cleveland 6, Oakland 3
Philadelphia 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 5
Atlanta 5, Texas 2
Baltimore 9, Kansas City 7
Seattle 7, Colorado 0
Toronto 5, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
Washington 6, Houston 0
Philadelphia 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Angels 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 6, Oakland 2
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 1
Detroit 6, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0
Colorado 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings, 1st game
San Diego 6, Toronto 3
Texas 6, Atlanta 4
Seattle 10, Colorado 2, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Oakland (Sears 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Littell 1-0), 6:50 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Suárez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-0), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 1st game
Milwaukee 12, St. Louis 5
San Francisco 7, Arizona 3
Washington 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Philadelphia 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 5
Atlanta 5, Texas 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 3, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Colorado 0
Toronto 5, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
Washington 6, Houston 0
Philadelphia 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Angels 0
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0
Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 10, N.Y. Mets 0
San Diego 6, Toronto 3
Arizona 5, San Francisco 3
Texas 6, Atlanta 4
Seattle 10, Colorado 2, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee (Ross 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Jones 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 3-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 2-1) at Atlanta (López 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1) at St. Louis (Lynn 1-0), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-1) at San Francisco (Winn 1-3), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
