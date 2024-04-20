Live Radio
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 20, 2024, 1:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 14 6 .700
Baltimore 12 7 .632
Toronto 11 9 .550 3
Boston 11 10 .524
Tampa Bay 11 10 .524

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 14 6 .700
Kansas City 13 7 .650 1
Detroit 11 9 .550 3
Minnesota 6 12 .333 7
Chicago 3 16 .158 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 11 10 .524
Seattle 9 10 .474 1
Los Angeles 9 11 .450
Oakland 8 12 .400
Houston 7 14 .333 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 13 5 .722
Philadelphia 12 8 .600 2
New York 11 8 .579
Washington 8 11 .421
Miami 4 16 .200 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 12 6 .667
Chicago 12 7 .632 ½
Pittsburgh 11 9 .550 2
Cincinnati 10 9 .526
St. Louis 9 11 .450 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 12 10 .545
San Diego 11 11 .500 1
Arizona 10 11 .476
San Francisco 9 12 .429
Colorado 4 15 .211

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 5, Boston 4

Texas 9, Detroit 7

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 1

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 10, Oakland 2

Houston 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

Atlanta 8, Texas 3

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 4

Detroit 5, Minnesota 4

Toronto 5, San Diego 1

Seattle at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-2) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 2-0) at Washington (Williams 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Wood 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 2-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-4) at Colorado (Hudson 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-0) at San Diego (Vásquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 5, Arizona 0

Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Miami 3

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 1

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 1

Houston 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 8, Texas 3

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings

Toronto 5, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 17, San Francisco 1

Seattle at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Hall 0-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-0), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Gallen 3-0) at San Francisco (Harrison 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 2-0) at Washington (Williams 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Muñoz 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 2-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Castillo 0-4) at Colorado (Hudson 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-0) at San Diego (Vásquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up