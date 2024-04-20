All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 14 6 .700 — Baltimore 12 7 .632 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 14 6 .700 — Baltimore 12 7 .632 1½ Toronto 11 9 .550 3 Boston 11 10 .524 3½ Tampa Bay 11 10 .524 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 14 6 .700 — Kansas City 13 7 .650 1 Detroit 11 9 .550 3 Minnesota 6 12 .333 7 Chicago 3 16 .158 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 11 10 .524 — Seattle 9 10 .474 1 Los Angeles 9 11 .450 1½ Oakland 8 12 .400 2½ Houston 7 14 .333 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 13 5 .722 — Philadelphia 12 8 .600 2 New York 11 8 .579 2½ Washington 8 11 .421 5½ Miami 4 16 .200 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 12 6 .667 — Chicago 12 7 .632 ½ Pittsburgh 11 9 .550 2 Cincinnati 10 9 .526 2½ St. Louis 9 11 .450 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 12 10 .545 — San Diego 11 11 .500 1 Arizona 10 11 .476 1½ San Francisco 9 12 .429 2½ Colorado 4 15 .211 6½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 5, Boston 4

Texas 9, Detroit 7

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 1

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 10, Oakland 2

Houston 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

Atlanta 8, Texas 3

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 4

Detroit 5, Minnesota 4

Toronto 5, San Diego 1

Seattle at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-2) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 2-0) at Washington (Williams 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Wood 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 2-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-4) at Colorado (Hudson 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-0) at San Diego (Vásquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 5, Arizona 0

Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Miami 3

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 1

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 1

Houston 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 8, Texas 3

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings

Toronto 5, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 17, San Francisco 1

Seattle at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Hall 0-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-0), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Gallen 3-0) at San Francisco (Harrison 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 2-0) at Washington (Williams 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Muñoz 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 2-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Castillo 0-4) at Colorado (Hudson 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-0) at San Diego (Vásquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

