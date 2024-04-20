All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Baltimore
|12
|7
|.632
|1½
|Toronto
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Boston
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Kansas City
|13
|7
|.650
|1
|Detroit
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Minnesota
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|Chicago
|3
|16
|.158
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Seattle
|9
|10
|.474
|1
|Los Angeles
|9
|11
|.450
|1½
|Oakland
|8
|12
|.400
|2½
|Houston
|7
|14
|.333
|4
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Philadelphia
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|New York
|11
|8
|.579
|2½
|Washington
|8
|11
|.421
|5½
|Miami
|4
|16
|.200
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|Pittsburgh
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Cincinnati
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|St. Louis
|9
|11
|.450
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|San Diego
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|Arizona
|10
|11
|.476
|1½
|San Francisco
|9
|12
|.429
|2½
|Colorado
|4
|15
|.211
|6½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1
Cleveland 5, Boston 4
Texas 9, Detroit 7
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 1
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 8, Pittsburgh 1
Cleveland 10, Oakland 2
Houston 5, Washington 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3
Atlanta 8, Texas 3
Kansas City 9, Baltimore 4
Detroit 5, Minnesota 4
Toronto 5, San Diego 1
Seattle at Colorado, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 0-2) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 2-0) at Washington (Williams 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-3), 6:05 p.m.
Oakland (Wood 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 2-0) at Kansas City (Ragans 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 0-4) at Colorado (Hudson 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 3-0) at San Diego (Vásquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 5, Arizona 0
Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 8, Miami 3
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 1
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 8, Pittsburgh 1
Houston 5, Washington 3
Atlanta 8, Texas 3
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings
Toronto 5, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 9, L.A. Dodgers 4
Arizona 17, San Francisco 1
Seattle at Colorado, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee (Hall 0-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-0), 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Gallen 3-0) at San Francisco (Harrison 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 2-0) at Washington (Williams 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-3), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Muñoz 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 2-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Castillo 0-4) at Colorado (Hudson 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 3-0) at San Diego (Vásquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
