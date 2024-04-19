All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 13 6 .684 — Baltimore 12 6 .667 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 13 6 .684 — Baltimore 12 6 .667 ½ Tampa Bay 11 9 .550 2½ Toronto 10 9 .526 3 Boston 10 10 .500 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 13 6 .684 — Kansas City 12 7 .632 1 Detroit 10 9 .526 3 Minnesota 6 11 .353 6 Chicago 3 15 .167 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 11 9 .550 — Los Angeles 9 10 .474 1½ Seattle 9 10 .474 1½ Oakland 8 11 .421 2½ Houston 6 14 .300 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 12 5 .706 — Philadelphia 11 8 .579 2 New York 10 8 .556 2½ Washington 8 10 .444 4½ Miami 4 15 .211 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 11 6 .647 — Chicago 11 7 .611 ½ Pittsburgh 11 8 .579 1 Cincinnati 9 9 .500 2½ St. Louis 9 10 .474 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 12 9 .571 — San Diego 11 10 .524 1 Arizona 9 11 .450 2½ San Francisco 9 11 .450 2½ Colorado 4 15 .211 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Minnesota 2

Texas 5, Detroit 4

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Oakland 6, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 4

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 1, 2nd game

Boston 2, Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 4

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 5, Boston 4

Texas 9, Detroit 7

Friday’s Games

Boston (Bello 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-2) at Philadelphia (Turnbull 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Alexander 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Boyle 1-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 0-2) at Atlanta (Sale 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-1) at Kansas City (Marsh 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 1-2) at Colorado (Hudson 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

Toronto (Rodríguez 0-0) at San Diego (Waldron 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Miami 1

Milwaukee 1, San Diego 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Washington 2, L.A. Dodgers 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 3

Oakland 6, St. Louis 3

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 6

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 5, Arizona 0

Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Puk 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-2) at Philadelphia (Turnbull 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 0-2) at Atlanta (Sale 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at St. Louis (Gibson 1-2), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 1-2) at Colorado (Hudson 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

Toronto (Rodríguez 0-0) at San Diego (Waldron 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Montgomery 0-0) at San Francisco (Snell 0-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

