All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Baltimore
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|Tampa Bay
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Toronto
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Boston
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Kansas City
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|Detroit
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Minnesota
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|Chicago
|3
|15
|.167
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Los Angeles
|9
|10
|.474
|1½
|Seattle
|9
|10
|.474
|1½
|Oakland
|8
|11
|.421
|2½
|Houston
|6
|14
|.300
|5
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Philadelphia
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|New York
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Washington
|8
|10
|.444
|4½
|Miami
|4
|15
|.211
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Chicago
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|Pittsburgh
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Cincinnati
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|St. Louis
|9
|10
|.474
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|San Diego
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|Arizona
|9
|11
|.450
|2½
|San Francisco
|9
|11
|.450
|2½
|Colorado
|4
|15
|.211
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Minnesota 2
Texas 5, Detroit 4
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Oakland 6, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 4
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 1, 2nd game
Boston 2, Cleveland 0
L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 4
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1
Cleveland 5, Boston 4
Texas 9, Detroit 7
Friday’s Games
Boston (Bello 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-2) at Philadelphia (Turnbull 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 6:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Alexander 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Boyle 1-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 0-2) at Atlanta (Sale 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-1) at Kansas City (Marsh 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 1-2) at Colorado (Hudson 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
Toronto (Rodríguez 0-0) at San Diego (Waldron 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco 3, Miami 1
Milwaukee 1, San Diego 0
N.Y. Mets 9, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Washington 2, L.A. Dodgers 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 3
Oakland 6, St. Louis 3
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 6
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 5, Arizona 0
Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Miami (Puk 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Boston (Bello 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-2) at Philadelphia (Turnbull 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 6:45 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 0-2) at Atlanta (Sale 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at St. Louis (Gibson 1-2), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 1-2) at Colorado (Hudson 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
Toronto (Rodríguez 0-0) at San Diego (Waldron 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona (Montgomery 0-0) at San Francisco (Snell 0-2), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.