All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 12 6 .667 — Baltimore 11 6 .647 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 12 6 .667 — Baltimore 11 6 .647 ½ Tampa Bay 10 8 .556 2 Toronto 10 8 .556 2 Boston 9 9 .500 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 12 5 .706 — Kansas City 11 6 .647 1 Detroit 10 7 .588 2 Minnesota 6 10 .375 5½ Chicago 2 14 .125 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 9 9 .500 — Los Angeles 8 9 .471 ½ Seattle 8 10 .444 1 Oakland 7 11 .389 2 Houston 6 13 .316 3½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 11 5 .688 — Philadelphia 10 8 .556 2 New York 9 8 .529 2½ Washington 7 10 .412 4½ Miami 4 14 .222 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 10 6 .625 — Pittsburgh 11 7 .611 — Chicago 10 7 .588 ½ Cincinnati 9 8 .529 1½ St. Louis 9 9 .500 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 12 8 .600 — San Diego 11 9 .550 1 Arizona 9 9 .500 2 San Francisco 7 11 .389 4 Colorado 4 14 .222 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Boston 0

Texas 1, Detroit 0

Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Atlanta 6, Houston 1

St. Louis 3, Oakland 1

Seattle 9, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Texas 2

Baltimore 11, Minnesota 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 6, 13 innings

Cleveland 10, Boston 7, 11 innings

Atlanta 6, Houston 2

St. Louis 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 3, Cincinnati 1

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (López 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-1) at Detroit (Skubal 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 1-0) at Houston (France 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-1) at Toronto (Gausman 0-2), 3:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 1-1) at Seattle (Miller 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Littell 1-0), 6:50 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 0-0) at Boston (Houck 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Miami 3

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 3

Atlanta 6, Houston 1

St. Louis 3, Oakland 1

Seattle 9, Cincinnati 3

Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Colorado 0

Miami 6, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 6, Milwaukee 3

Atlanta 6, Houston 2

St. Louis 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 3, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 2

Arizona 12, Chicago Cubs 11, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (Winn 0-3) at Miami (Rogers 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 2-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 1-0) at Houston (France 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-0), 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 1-1) at Seattle (Miller 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-1) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.