All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Baltimore
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Tampa Bay
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Toronto
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Boston
|9
|9
|.500
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Kansas City
|11
|6
|.647
|1
|Detroit
|10
|7
|.588
|2
|Minnesota
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Chicago
|2
|14
|.125
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|9
|9
|.500
|—
|Los Angeles
|8
|9
|.471
|½
|Seattle
|8
|10
|.444
|1
|Oakland
|7
|11
|.389
|2
|Houston
|6
|13
|.316
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Philadelphia
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|New York
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Washington
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Miami
|4
|14
|.222
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Pittsburgh
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Chicago
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Cincinnati
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|St. Louis
|9
|9
|.500
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|San Diego
|11
|9
|.550
|1
|Arizona
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|San Francisco
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|Colorado
|4
|14
|.222
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Boston 0
Texas 1, Detroit 0
Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Atlanta 6, Houston 1
St. Louis 3, Oakland 1
Seattle 9, Cincinnati 3
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Texas 2
Baltimore 11, Minnesota 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 6, 13 innings
Cleveland 10, Boston 7, 11 innings
Atlanta 6, Houston 2
St. Louis 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 3, Cincinnati 1
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (López 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-1) at Detroit (Skubal 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 1-0) at Houston (France 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-1) at Toronto (Gausman 0-2), 3:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 1-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 3:37 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 1-1) at Seattle (Miller 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Littell 1-0), 6:50 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 0-0) at Boston (Houck 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Miami 3
Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 3
San Diego 7, Milwaukee 3
Atlanta 6, Houston 1
St. Louis 3, Oakland 1
Seattle 9, Cincinnati 3
Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Colorado 0
Miami 6, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 6, Milwaukee 3
Atlanta 6, Houston 2
St. Louis 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 3, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 2
Arizona 12, Chicago Cubs 11, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (Winn 0-3) at Miami (Rogers 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 2-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 1-0) at Houston (France 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 1-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-0), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 1-1) at Seattle (Miller 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-1) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
