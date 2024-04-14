All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 12 4 .750 — Baltimore 9 6 .600 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 12 4 .750 — Baltimore 9 6 .600 2½ Boston 9 7 .563 3 Tampa Bay 9 7 .563 3 Toronto 8 8 .500 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 10 5 .667 — Kansas City 10 6 .625 ½ Detroit 9 6 .600 1 Minnesota 6 8 .429 3½ Chicago 2 13 .133 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 8 8 .500 — Los Angeles 7 8 .467 ½ Oakland 7 9 .438 1 Seattle 6 10 .375 2 Houston 6 11 .353 2½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 9 5 .643 — Philadelphia 8 8 .500 2 New York 7 8 .467 2½ Washington 6 9 .400 3½ Miami 3 13 .188 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 10 4 .714 — Pittsburgh 11 5 .688 — Chicago 9 6 .600 1½ Cincinnati 9 6 .600 1½ St. Louis 7 9 .438 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 11 7 .611 — San Diego 9 9 .500 2 Arizona 8 8 .500 2 San Francisco 6 10 .375 4 Colorado 4 12 .250 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2, 1st game

Minnesota 11, Detroit 5, 12 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 11, N.Y. Mets 7

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 5, Colorado 3

San Francisco 11, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 7, L.A. Angels 2

Washington 3, Oakland 1

Houston 9, Texas 2

Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 5

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 2, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 4, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, San Francisco 4

N.Y. Mets 2, Kansas City 1

Detroit 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 5, Colorado 0

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 4

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Houston 8, Texas 5

Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2

Oakland 7, Washington 6

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Curry 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Minnesota (Varland 0-2) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Texas (Lorenzen 0-0) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 1-2), 6:50 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Vines 0-0) at Houston (Arrighetti 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 1-0) at Oakland (Stripling 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Montas 2-1) at Seattle (Kirby 1-2), 9:42 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 11, N.Y. Mets 7

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 5, Colorado 3

Miami 5, Atlanta 1

San Francisco 11, Tampa Bay 2

Washington 3, Oakland 1

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 5

Arizona 4, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, San Francisco 4

N.Y. Mets 2, Kansas City 1

Pittsburgh 9, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 5, Colorado 0

Atlanta 9, Miami 7

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 4

Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 5, St. Louis 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2

Oakland 7, Washington 6

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Monday’s Games

Colorado (Quantrill 0-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 1-1) at Miami (Puk 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-2) at Milwaukee (Ross 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Vines 0-0) at Houston (Arrighetti 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 1-0) at Oakland (Stripling 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Montas 2-1) at Seattle (Kirby 1-2), 9:42 p.m.

Washington (Parker 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.