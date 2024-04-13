All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 10 3 .769 — Baltimore 8 5 .615 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 10 3 .769 — Baltimore 8 5 .615 2 Tampa Bay 8 6 .571 2½ Boston 7 7 .500 3½ Toronto 6 8 .429 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 9 3 .750 — Detroit 8 4 .667 1 Kansas City 9 5 .643 1 Minnesota 4 7 .364 4½ Chicago 2 11 .154 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 8 6 .571 — Los Angeles 7 6 .538 ½ Oakland 6 8 .429 2 Seattle 6 8 .429 2 Houston 4 11 .267 4½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 8 4 .667 — Philadelphia 7 7 .500 2 New York 6 7 .462 2½ Washington 5 8 .385 3½ Miami 2 12 .143 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 9 3 .750 — Pittsburgh 10 4 .714 — Chicago 7 6 .538 2½ Cincinnati 7 6 .538 2½ St. Louis 7 7 .500 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 10 6 .625 — San Diego 8 8 .500 2 Arizona 6 8 .429 3 San Francisco 5 9 .357 4 Colorado 4 10 .286 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 13, Houston 3

Oakland 1, Texas 0

Baltimore 9, Boston 4, 10 innings

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1

Detroit 8, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 7, Boston 0

Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 1

Colorado 12, Toronto 4

Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 12, Houston 8

Seattle 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Oakland 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Detroit (Maeda 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Marsh 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Hudson 0-2) at Toronto (Rodríguez 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Hall 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 0-2) at Houston (Blanco 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 1-0) at Oakland (Boyle 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1) at Boston (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-0) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Poteet 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-1), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 1-0) at Seattle (Hancock 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 16, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Kansas City 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 8, Miami 1

Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 1

Colorado 12, Toronto 4

Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Oakland 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 9, Arizona 6

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Marsh 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Hudson 0-2) at Toronto (Rodríguez 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Hall 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Gonzales 0-0) at Philadelphia (Turnbull 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 1-0) at Oakland (Boyle 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 1-0) at Miami (Meyer 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 1-1) at Arizona (Nelson 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 1-0) at Seattle (Hancock 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

