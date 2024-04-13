All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Baltimore
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Tampa Bay
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Boston
|7
|7
|.500
|3½
|Toronto
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Detroit
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Kansas City
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Minnesota
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|Chicago
|2
|11
|.154
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Los Angeles
|7
|6
|.538
|½
|Oakland
|6
|8
|.429
|2
|Seattle
|6
|8
|.429
|2
|Houston
|4
|11
|.267
|4½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|New York
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Washington
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Miami
|2
|12
|.143
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Pittsburgh
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Chicago
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|St. Louis
|7
|7
|.500
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|San Diego
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Arizona
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|San Francisco
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|Colorado
|4
|10
|.286
|5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 13, Houston 3
Oakland 1, Texas 0
Baltimore 9, Boston 4, 10 innings
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1
Detroit 8, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 7, Boston 0
Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 1
Colorado 12, Toronto 4
Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 12, Houston 8
Seattle 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Oakland 2, Washington 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Detroit (Maeda 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Marsh 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-0), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Hudson 0-2) at Toronto (Rodríguez 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Hall 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 0-2) at Houston (Blanco 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 1-0) at Oakland (Boyle 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1) at Boston (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-0) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Poteet 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-1), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 1-0) at Seattle (Hancock 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 16, Atlanta 4
Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Kansas City 1
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 8, Miami 1
Milwaukee 11, Baltimore 1
Colorado 12, Toronto 4
Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Oakland 2, Washington 1, 10 innings
St. Louis 9, Arizona 6
San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Marsh 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-0), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Hudson 0-2) at Toronto (Rodríguez 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Hall 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Gonzales 0-0) at Philadelphia (Turnbull 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 1-0) at Oakland (Boyle 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 1-0) at Miami (Meyer 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gibson 1-1) at Arizona (Nelson 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 1-0) at Seattle (Hancock 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
