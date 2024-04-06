All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|New York
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Toronto
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Tampa Bay
|3
|5
|.375
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Cleveland
|6
|2
|.750
|½
|Kansas City
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Chicago
|1
|6
|.143
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Los Angeles
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Seattle
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Houston
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|Oakland
|1
|7
|.125
|4½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|New York
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|Washington
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|Miami
|0
|8
|.000
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|St. Louis
|4
|4
|.500
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Arizona
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|San Diego
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|San Francisco
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Colorado
|2
|6
|.250
|4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 2, Detroit 1, 2nd game
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 10, Chicago White Sox 1
Friday’s Games
Detroit 5, Oakland 4
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Baltimore 5, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 10, Tampa Bay 7
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 10, Houston 2
Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5
Boston 8, L.A. Angels 6
Saturday’s Games
Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Detroit (Maeda 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (France 0-0) at Texas (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Flexen 0-1) at Kansas City (Wacha 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 0-1) at Milwaukee (Hall 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Alexander 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 2, Detroit 1, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 4
St. Louis 8, Miami 5
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 9, L.A. Dodgers 7
Baltimore 5, Pittsburgh 2
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2
Colorado 10, Tampa Bay 7
Philadelphia 4, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Washington (Irvin 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 0-1) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 0-1) at Milwaukee (Hall 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 1-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Alexander 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 1-0) at San Francisco (Winn 0-1), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
