All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 6 2 .750 — New York 6 2 .750 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 6 2 .750 — New York 6 2 .750 — Baltimore 5 2 .714 ½ Toronto 4 4 .500 2 Tampa Bay 3 5 .375 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 6 1 .857 — Cleveland 6 2 .750 ½ Kansas City 4 4 .500 2½ Minnesota 3 3 .500 2½ Chicago 1 6 .143 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 5 2 .714 — Los Angeles 4 3 .571 1 Seattle 3 5 .375 2½ Houston 2 6 .250 3½ Oakland 1 7 .125 4½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 4 2 .667 — Philadelphia 3 4 .429 1½ New York 2 5 .286 2½ Washington 2 5 .286 2½ Miami 0 8 .000 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 5 1 .833 — Pittsburgh 6 2 .750 — Chicago 5 2 .714 ½ Cincinnati 4 3 .571 1½ St. Louis 4 4 .500 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 7 3 .700 — Arizona 4 4 .500 2 San Diego 4 6 .400 3 San Francisco 3 5 .375 3 Colorado 2 6 .250 4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 2, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Friday’s Games

Detroit 5, Oakland 4

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore 5, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 10, Tampa Bay 7

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 10, Houston 2

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5

Boston 8, L.A. Angels 6

Saturday’s Games

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Detroit (Maeda 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (France 0-0) at Texas (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 0-1) at Kansas City (Wacha 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 0-1) at Milwaukee (Hall 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Alexander 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 2, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 4

St. Louis 8, Miami 5

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 9, L.A. Dodgers 7

Baltimore 5, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

Colorado 10, Tampa Bay 7

Philadelphia 4, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Washington (Irvin 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 0-1) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 0-1) at Milwaukee (Hall 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 1-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Alexander 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 1-0) at San Francisco (Winn 0-1), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.