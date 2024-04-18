Live Radio
Barcelona fined by UEFA for fans making Nazi salutes, monkey gestures at Paris Saint-Germain game

The Associated Press

April 18, 2024, 11:37 AM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Barcelona was fined 25,000 euros ($26,600) by UEFA on Thursday for Nazi salutes and monkey gestures by fans at a Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain last week.

UEFA said the proven charge of “racist behavior” followed images circulating of misconduct by some fans at Parc des Princes on April 10.

UEFA also deferred a one-game ban on selling tickets to Barcelona fans for an away game in the Champions League next season for a probationary period of one year.

Barcelona also was ordered to compensate PSG for damage to seats by fans and pay additional fines totaling 7,000 euros ($7,500).

Barcelona won 3-2 in Paris in the first leg of the quarterfinals but was eliminated Tuesday after losing 4-1 in the home leg.

World soccer body FIFA is set to launch a new drive against racism next month at its annual congress meeting, being held in Bangkok, Thailand.

