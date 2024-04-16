Austin Riley leads the Braves to a 6-1 victory over the Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had three hits, including an RBI single in a four-run ninth inning as the Atlanta…

HOUSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had three hits, including an RBI single in a four-run ninth inning as the Atlanta Braves pulled away for a 6-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday night.

Orlando Arcia and Marcell Ozuna also had RBI singles in the ninth to help break open a 2-1 game.

Adam Duvall drew a leadoff walk from Josh Hader and moved to second on a wild pitch before Arcia delivered a run-scoring single. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies singled before Riley hit his RBI single. Hader exited after striking out Matt Olson.

Ozuna added another RBI single, and Michael Harris II drove in a run with a fielder’s choice to make it 6-1.

“That was huge against one of the toughest closers in this game,” Harris said. “It gives us a lot of confidence and shows we can go up against anybody. We have belief in our bats one through nine, so it gave us a lot of confidence against a tough guy like Hader.”

After allowing four runs, Hader has a 9.39 ERA in his first season with the Astros. He signed a $95 million, five-year contract in January.

“He’s getting after it,” Houston manager Joe Espada said. “He’s just missing locations, but his stuff is pretty good. Just location, behind in the count, leadoff walk, but he’s been successful for a very long time. Stuff will click.”

Alex Bregman hit an RBI single for Houston in the first, but the Braves took the lead with two runs in the second. Travis d’Arnaud scored on an errant throw by shortstop Jeremy Peña, and Albies was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Jarred Kelenic.

Atlanta rookie Darius Vines allowed one run and four hits with four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. It was his third major league start and first appearance this season.

“Anytime I can give this team a chance to win, that’s what we are trying to do,” Vines said.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Vines’ effort was “really good.”

“Once he was out there and kind of got his sweat going and got into a rhythm, he started pitching and mixing his pitches,” Snitker said.

Aaron Bummer (1-1) got two outs in relief for the win.

Spencer Arrighetti (0-2) gave up two runs and four hits with five strikeouts over four innings. Arrighetti improved from his major league debut against the Royals last Wednesday when he was tagged for seven runs in three innings.

“There’s a lot to look back and be proud of,” Arrighetti said. “I feel like I made some good adjustments in between starts this time around. … I made some big pitches tonight in some big situations that I’m really happy about.”

Jose Altuve had three hits for the third straight game for Houston, which fell to 6-12 this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Tuesday and if all goes well he will make his season debut this weekend against the Nationals, Espada said.

UP NEXT

Atlanta RHP Reynaldo López (1-0, 0.75 ERA) starts Tuesday against Houston RHP Hunter Brown (0-2, 16.43), who gave up nine runs in less than an inning Thursday against the Royals.

