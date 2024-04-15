Another ankle injury rules Dortmund forward Haller out of Champions League match against Atlético

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund forward Sébastien Haller has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg…

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund forward Sébastien Haller has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Atlético Madrid with a recurrence of his left ankle injury.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzić said Monday that Haller “injured his ankle again unfortunately. He will now have complete rest for a week. There will be a final diagnosis on Saturday to determine the downtime a little more precisely. We assume he won’t be available for two to three weeks.”

Haller scored a late goal in Dortmund’s 2-1 loss at Atlético in the first leg on Wednesday, but got injured early in the team’s Bundesliga win at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

He recovered from a left ankle injury to play for Ivory Coast at Africa Cup of Nations – scoring in the final to win the title – but returned with a recurrence of the injury and made only substitute appearances for Dortmund until getting his first league start since mid-September on Saturday. He had to go off in the ninth minute.

English forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens also went off with a back problem but Terzić said he “already feels better and we hope he can take part in training with us.”

Jadon Sancho missed the trip to Mönchengladbach with illness but was back with his teammates on Sunday and looked set to return to the squad for Atlético.

