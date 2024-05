American defender Sergiño Dest injures a knee. His Copa América availability is in doubt

American defender Sergiño Dest injured a knee during training with PSV Eindhoven, creating doubt whether he will be able to…

American defender Sergiño Dest injured a knee during training with PSV Eindhoven, creating doubt whether he will be able to play for the United States in the Copa América.

The 23-year-old outside back is a regular starter under U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.

“Sergiño Dest suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury during Saturday’s training session,” PSV said in a statement Sunday. “How long the winger will be sidelined is still being investigated. That it will be an extended period is almost certain.”

Dest was sent from Barcelona to PSV in August for a season-long loan. He has two goals in 25 league matches and 37 overall games.

Dest has two goals in 33 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.