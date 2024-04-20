Adzija, Kosta guide Boston to 2-1 victory over New York

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Lexie Adzija and Nicole Kosta both had a goal and an assist to propel Boston to…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Lexie Adzija and Nicole Kosta both had a goal and an assist to propel Boston to a 2-1 victory over New York in Professional Women’s Hockey League action on Saturday.

Adzija used an assist from Kosta to score her sixth goal of the season for Boston (6-4-2-9).

Boston grabbed a 1-0 lead 6:13 into the second period on Kosta’s first goal of the season. Adzija notched her fifth assist of the campaign and Megan Keller picked up her 10th on the score.

New York (3-4-3-10) pulled even with 3:11 remaining in the period on Jessie Eldridge’s seventh goal this season. Assists went to Jill Saulnier — her first — and Alex Carpenter — her 12th. Carpenter also has eight goals this season, one behind Toronto’s Natalie Spooner and Montreal’s Marie-Philip Poulin for the league lead in points.

Aerin Frankel, who entered the match third in the league with a 1.94 goals-against average, saved 24 shots for Boston. Corinne Schroeder stopped 36 shots on goal for New York.

New York has two regulation wins and an overtime victory in the series this season. Boston has one of each.

New York, last in the six-team league, travels to play third-place Montreal on Wednesday. Boston, which moved into fourth place with the victory, travels to play fifth-place Ottawa on Wednesday.

