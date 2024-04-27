2024 NFL Draft Selections

Thursday, April 25 FIRST ROUND 1. Chicago (from Carolina), Caleb Williams, qb, Southern Cal. 2. Washington, Jayden Daniels, qb, LSU.…

Listen now to WTOP News

Thursday, April 25 FIRST ROUND

1. Chicago (from Carolina), Caleb Williams, qb, Southern Cal.

2. Washington, Jayden Daniels, qb, LSU.

3. New England, Drake Maye, qb, North Carolina.

4. Arizona, Marvin Harrison Jr., wr, Ohio State.

5. L.A. Chargers, Joe Alt, ot, Notre Dame.

6. N.Y. Giants, Malik Nabers, wr, LSU.

7. Tennessee, J.C. Latham, ot, Alabama.

8. Atlanta, Michael Penix Jr., qb, Washington.

9. Chicago, Rome Odunze, wr, Washington.

10. Minnesota (from N.Y. Jets), J.J. McCarthy, qb, Michigan.

11. N.Y. Jets (from Minnesota), Olumuyiwa Fashanu, ot, Penn State.

12. Denver, Bo Nix, qb, Oregon.

13. Las Vegas, Brock Bowers, te, Georgia.

14. New Orleans, Taliese Fuaga, ot, Oregon State.

15. Indianapolis, Laiatu Latu, edge, UCLA.

16. Seattle, Byron Murphy II, dt, Texas.

17. Minnesota (from Jacksonville), Dallas Turner, edge, Alabama.

18. Cincinnati, Amarius Mims, ot, Georgia.

19. L.A. Rams, Jared Verse, edge, Florida State.

20. Pittsburgh, Troy Fautanu, ot, Washington.

21. Miami, Chop Robinson, edge, Penn State.

22. Philadelphia, Quinyon Mitchell, cb, Toledo.

23. Jacksonville (from CLE through HOU and MIN), Brian Thomas Jr., wr, LSU.

24. Detroit (from Dallas), Terrion Arnold, cb, Alabama.

25. Green Bay, Jordan Morgan, ot, Arizona.

26. Tampa Bay, Graham Barton, c, Duke.

27. Arizona (from Houston), Darius Robinson, de, Missouri.

28. Kansas City (from Buffalo), Xavier Worthy, wr, Texas.

29. Dallas (from Detroit), Tyler Guyton, ot, Oklahoma.

30. Baltimore, Nate Wiggins, cb, Clemson.

31. San Francisco, Ricky Pearsall, wr, Florida.

32. Carolina (from KC through BUF), Xavier Legette, wr, South Carolina.

Friday, April 26 SECOND ROUND

33. Buffalo (from Carolina), Keon Coleman, wr, Florida State.

34. L.A. Chargers (from New England), Ladd McConkey, wr, Georgia.

35. Atlanta (from Arizona), Ruke Orhorhoro, dt, Clemson.

36. Washington, Jer’Zhan Newton, dt, Illinois.

37. New England (from L.A. Chargers), Ja’Lynn Polk, wr, Washington.

38. Tennessee, T’Vondre Sweat, dt, Texas.

39. L.A. Rams (from N.Y. Giants through Carolina), Braden Fiske, dt, Florida State.

40. Philadelphia (from Chicago through Washington), Cooper DeJean, cb, Iowa.

41. New Orleans (from N.Y. Jets through Green Bay), Kool-Aid McKinstry, cb, Alabama.

42. Houston (from Minnesota), Kamari Lassiter, cb, Georgia.

43. Arizona (from Atlanta), Max Melton, cb, Rutgers.

44. Las Vegas, Jackson Powers-Johnson, c, Oregon.

45. Green Bay (from Denver through New Orleans), Edgerrin Cooper, lb, Texas A&M.

46. Carolina (from Indianapolis), Jonathon Brooks, rb, Texas.

47. N.Y. Giants (from Seattle), Tyler Nubin, s, Minnesota.

48. Jacksonville, Maason Smith, dt, LSU.

49. Cincinnati, Kris Jenkins, dt, Michigan.

50. Washington (from New Orleans through Philadelphia), Mike Sainristil, cb, Michigan.

51. Pittsburgh, Zach Frazier, c, West Virginia.

52. Indianapolis (from L.A. Rams through Carolina), Adonai Mitchell, wr, Texas.

53. Washington (from Philadelphia), Ben Sinott, te, Kansas State.

54. Cleveland, Michael Hall Jr., dt, Ohio State.

55. Miami, Patrick Paul, ot, Houston.

56. Dallas, Marshawn Kneeland, edge, Western Michigan.

57. Tampa Bay, Chris Braswell, edge, Alabama.

58. Green Bay, Javon Bullard, s, Georgia.

59. Houston, Blake Fisher, ot, Notre Dame.

60. Buffalo, Cole Bishop, s, Utah.

61. Detroit, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., cb, Missouri.

62. Baltimore, Roger Rosengarten, ot, Washington.

63. Kansas City (from San Francisco), Kingsley Suamataia, ot, BYU.

64. San Francisco (from Kansas City), Renardo Green, cb, Florida State.

THIRD ROUND

65. N.Y. Jets (from Carolina), Malachi Corley, wr, Western Kentucky.

66. Arizona, Trey Benson, rb, Florida State.

67. Washington, Brandon Coleman, g, TCU.

68. New England, Caedan Wallace, ot, Penn State.

69. L.A. Chargers, Junior Colson, lb, Michigan.

70. N.Y. Giants, Andru Phillips, cb, Kentucky.

71. Arizona (from Tennessee), Isaiah Adams, g, Illinois.

72. Carolina, (from N.Y. Jets), Trevin Wallace, lb, Kentucky.

73. Dallas (from Minnesota through Detroit), Cooper Beebe, g, Kansas State.

74. Atlanta, Bralen Trice, edge, Washington.

75. Chicago, Kiran Amegadjie, ot, Yale.

76. Denver, Jonah Elliss, edge, Utah.

77. Las Vegas, Delmar Glaze, ot, Maryland.

78. Houston (from SEA through WAS and PHI), Calen Bullock, s, Southern Cal.

79. Indianapolis (from JAX through ATL and ARI), Matt Goncalves, ot, Pittsburgh.

80. Cincinnati, Jermaine Burton, wr, Alabama.

81. Seattle, (from New Orleans through Denver), Christian Haynes, g, UConn.

82. Arizona (from Indianapolis), Tip Reiman, te, Illinois.

83. L.A. Rams, Blake Corum, rb, Michigan.

84. Pittsburgh, Roman Wilson, wr, Michigan.

85. Cleveland, Zak Zinter, g, Michigan.

86. San Francisco (from PHI through HOU and PHI), Dominick Puni, g, Kansas.

87. Dallas, Marist Liufau, lb, Notre Dame.

88. Green Bay, MarShawn Lloyd, rb, Southern Cal.

89. Tampa Bay, Tykee Smith, s, Georgia.

90. Arizona (from Houston), Elijah Jones, cb, Boston College.

91. Green Bay (from Buffalo), Ty’Ron Hopper, lb, Missouri.

92. Tampa Bay (from Detroit), Jalen McMillan, wr, Washington.

93. Baltimore, Adisa Isaac, edge, Penn State.

94. Philadelphia (from San Francisco), Jalyx Hunt, edge, Houston Christian.

95. Buffalo (from Kansas City), DeWayne Carter, dt, Duke.

Compensatory Selections

96. Jacksonville, Jarrian Jones, cb, Florida State.

97. Cincinnati, McKinnley Jackson, dt, Texas A&M.

98. Pittsburgh (from Philadelphia), Payton Wilson, lb, NC State.

99. L.A. Rams, Kamren Kinchens, s, Miami.

100. Washington (from San Francisco), Luke McCaffrey, wr, Rice.

Saturday, April 27 FOURTH ROUND

101. Carolina, Ja’Tavion Sanders, te, Texas.

102. Denver (from Washington through Seattle), Troy Franklin, wr, Oregon.

103. New England, Layden Robinson, g, Texas A&M.

104. Arizona, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, s, Texas Tech.

105. L.A. Chargers, Justin Eboigbe, dt, Alabama.

106. Tennessee, Cedric Gray, lb, North Carolina.

107. N.Y. Giants, Theo Johnson, te, Penn State.

108. Minnesota, Khyree Jackson, cb, Oregon.

109. Atlanta, Brandon Dorlus, dt, Oregon.

110. New England (from Chicago through L.A. Chargers), Javon Baker, wr, UCF.

111. Green Bay (from N.Y. Jets), Evan Williams, s, Oregon.

112. Las Vegas, Decamerion Richardson, cb, Mississippi State.

113. Baltimore (from Denver through N.Y. Jets), Devontez Walker, wr, North Carolina.

114. Jacksonville, Javon Foster, ot, Missouri.

115. Cincinnati, Erick All, te, Iowa.

116. Jacksonville (from New Orleans), Jordan Jefferson, dt, LSU.

117. Indianapolis, Tanor Bortolini, c, Wisconsin.

118. Seattle, Tyrice Knight, lb, UTEP.

119. Pittsburgh, Mason McCormick, g, South Dakota State.

120. Miami (from LAR through PIT and PHI), Jaylen Wright, rb, Tennessee.

121. Seattle (from Miami through Denver), A.J. Barner, te, Michigan.

122. Chicago (from Philadelphia), Tory Taylor, p, Iowa.

123. Houston (from CLE through HOU and PHI), Cade Stover, te, Ohio State.

124. San Francisco (from Dallas), Malik Mustapha, s, Wake Forest.

125. Tampa Bay, Bucky Irving, rb, Oregon.

126. Detroit (from Green Bay through N.Y. Jets), Giovanni Manu, ot, British Columbia.

127. Philadelphia (from Houston), Will Shipley, rb, Clemson.

128. Buffalo, Ray Davis, rb, Kentucky.

129. San Francisco (from DET through MIN and NYJ), Isaac Guerendo, rb, Louisville.

130. Baltimore, T.J. Tampa, cb, Iowa State.

131. Kansas City, Jared Wiley, te, TCU.

Compensatory Selections

132. Detroit (from SF through PHI), Sione Vaki, s, Utah.

133. Kansas City (from Buffalo), Jaden Hicks, s, Washington State.

134. N.Y. Jets (from Baltimore), Braelon Allen, rb, Wisconsin.

135. San Francisco, Jacob Cowing, wr, Arizona.

FIFTH ROUND

136. Seattle (from CAR through CLE and DEN), Nehemiah Pritchett, cb, Auburn.

137. L.A. Chargers (from New England), Tarheeb Still, cb, Maryland.

138. Arizona, Xavier Thomas, edge, Clemson.

139. Washington, Jordan Magee, lb, Temple.

140. L.A. Chargers, Cam Hart, cb, Notre Dame.

141. Buffalo (from NYG through CAR), Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, c, Georgia.

142. Indianapolis (from TEN through CAR), Anthony Gould, wr, Oregon State.

143. Atlanta, J.D. Bertrand, lb, Notre Dame.

144. Chicago (from Chicago through Buffalo), Austin Booker, edge, Kansas.

145. Denver (from N.Y. Jets), Kris Abrams-Draine, cb, Missouri.

146. Tennessee (from MIN through PHI), Jarvis Brownlee Jr., cb, Louisville.

147. Denver, Audric Estime, rb, Notre Dame.

148. Las Vegas, Tommy Eichenberg, lb, Ohio State.

149. Cincinnati, Josh Newton, cb, TCU.

150. New Orleans, Spencer Rattler, qb, South Carolina.

151. Indianapolis, Jaylon Carlies, s, Missouri.

152. Philadelphia (from SEA through WAS), Ainias Smith, wr, Texas A&M.

153. Jacksonville, Deantre Prince, cb, Missouri.

154. L.A. Rams, Brennan Jackson, edge, Washington State.

155. Philadelphia (from PIT through LAR and CAR), Jeremiah Trotter Jr., lb, Clemson.

156. Cleveland (from PHI through ARI), Jamari Thrash, wr, Louisville.

157. Carolina (from CLE thorugh MIN and NYJ), Chau Smith-Wade, cb, Washington State.

158. Miami, Mohamed Kamara, edge, Colorado State.

159. Kansas City (from Dallas), Hunter Nourzad, c, Penn State.

160. Buffalo (from Green Bay), Edefuan Ulofoshio, lb, Washington.

161. Washington (from TB through PHI), Dominique Hampton, s, Washington.

162. Arizona (from Houston), Christian Jones, ot, Texas.

163. Green Bay (from Buffalo), Jacob Monk, c, Duke.

164. Indianapolis (from DET through PHI), Jaylin Simpson, s, Auburn.

165. Baltimore, Rasheen Ali, rb, Marshall.

166. N.Y. Giants (from SF through CAR), Tyrone Tracy Jr., rb, Purdue.

167. Jacksonville (from Kansas City through Minnesota), Keilan Robinson, rb, Texas.

Compensatory Selections

168. Buffalo (from NO through GB), Javon Solomon, edge, Troy.

169. Green Bay, Kitan Oladapo, s, Oregon State.

170. New Orleans, Bub Means, wr, Pittsburgh.

171. N.Y. Jets (from Philadelphia), Jordan Travis, qb, Florida State.

172. Philadelphia, Trevor Keegan, g, Michigan.

173. N.Y. Jets (from KC through SF), Isaiah Davis, rb, South Dakota State.

174. Dallas, Caelen Carson, cb, Wake Forest.

175. New Orleans, Jaylan Ford, lb, Texas.

176. N.Y. Jets (from San Francisco), Qwan’tez Stiggers, cb, CFL.

MORE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.