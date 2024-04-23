2024 NBA Most Improved Player Voting

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia
|51
|18
|10
|319
|Coby White, Chicago
|32
|43
|16
|305
|Alperen Sengun, Houston
|6
|14
|20
|92
|Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City
|5
|11
|21
|79
|Jalen Bronson, New York
|3
|1
|7
|25
|Deni Avdija, Washington
|1
|5
|4
|24
|Cam Thomas, Brooklyn
|0
|2
|10
|16
|Jalen Suggs, Orlando
|0
|2
|5
|11
|Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Grayson Allen, Phoenix
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Duncan Robinson, Miami
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Devin Vassell, San Antonio
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexader, Oklahoma City
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Aaron Nesmith, Indiana
|0
|0
|1
|1
