2024 NBA Most Improved Player Voting

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 51 18 10 319 Coby White, Chicago 32 43 16 305 Alperen Sengun, Houston 6 14 20 92 Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City 5 11 21 79 Jalen Bronson, New York 3 1 7 25 Deni Avdija, Washington 1 5 4 24 Cam Thomas, Brooklyn 0 2 10 16 Jalen Suggs, Orlando 0 2 5 11 Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana 1 0 0 5 Grayson Allen, Phoenix 0 1 1 4 Duncan Robinson, Miami 0 0 4 4 Devin Vassell, San Antonio 0 1 0 3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexader, Oklahoma City 0 1 0 3 Aaron Nesmith, Indiana 0 0 1 1

