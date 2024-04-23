Live Radio
2024 NBA Most Improved Player Voting

The Associated Press

April 23, 2024, 7:38 PM

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 51 18 10 319
Coby White, Chicago 32 43 16 305
Alperen Sengun, Houston 6 14 20 92
Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City 5 11 21 79
Jalen Bronson, New York 3 1 7 25
Deni Avdija, Washington 1 5 4 24
Cam Thomas, Brooklyn 0 2 10 16
Jalen Suggs, Orlando 0 2 5 11
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana 1 0 0 5
Grayson Allen, Phoenix 0 1 1 4
Duncan Robinson, Miami 0 0 4 4
Devin Vassell, San Antonio 0 1 0 3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexader, Oklahoma City 0 1 0 3
Aaron Nesmith, Indiana 0 0 1 1

