2024 Baseball Payrolls, List

The Associated Press

April 8, 2024, 2:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses for players on the 26-man active roster, injured lists and administrative leave. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.

Team Payroll
New York Mets $305,842,016
N.Y. Yankees 303,322,047
Los Angeles Dodgers 250,078,916
Philadelphia 243,476,617
Houston 236,524,482
Texas 223,355,753
Toronto 221,862,600
Atlanta 217,490,000
Chicago Cubs 217,280,500
San Francisco 212,094,828
Boston 175,993,748
St. Louis 173,053,567
Los Angeles Angels 163,493,095
San Diego 161,937,555
Colorado 142,885,286
Chicago White Sox 141,755,550
Arizona 140,725,700
Seattle 135,738,648
Washington 124,862,600
Minnesota 124,817,590
Kansas City 115,257,261
Milwaukee 104,591,794
Detroit 103,934,833
Cincinnati 103,701,547
Tampa Bay 98,873,112
Miami 96,574,400
Cleveland 93,833,629
Baltimore 93,777,700
Pittsburgh 85,466,500
Oakland 61,293,298

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

