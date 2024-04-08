2024 Baseball Payrolls, List

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses for players on the 26-man active roster, injured lists and administrative leave. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.
|Team
|Payroll
|New York Mets
|$305,842,016
|N.Y. Yankees
|303,322,047
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|250,078,916
|Philadelphia
|243,476,617
|Houston
|236,524,482
|Texas
|223,355,753
|Toronto
|221,862,600
|Atlanta
|217,490,000
|Chicago Cubs
|217,280,500
|San Francisco
|212,094,828
|Boston
|175,993,748
|St. Louis
|173,053,567
|Los Angeles Angels
|163,493,095
|San Diego
|161,937,555
|Colorado
|142,885,286
|Chicago White Sox
|141,755,550
|Arizona
|140,725,700
|Seattle
|135,738,648
|Washington
|124,862,600
|Minnesota
|124,817,590
|Kansas City
|115,257,261
|Milwaukee
|104,591,794
|Detroit
|103,934,833
|Cincinnati
|103,701,547
|Tampa Bay
|98,873,112
|Miami
|96,574,400
|Cleveland
|93,833,629
|Baltimore
|93,777,700
|Pittsburgh
|85,466,500
|Oakland
|61,293,298
