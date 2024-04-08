2024 Baseball Payrolls, List

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by…

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses for players on the 26-man active roster, injured lists and administrative leave. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.

Team Payroll New York Mets $305,842,016 N.Y. Yankees 303,322,047 Los Angeles Dodgers 250,078,916 Philadelphia 243,476,617 Houston 236,524,482 Texas 223,355,753 Toronto 221,862,600 Atlanta 217,490,000 Chicago Cubs 217,280,500 San Francisco 212,094,828 Boston 175,993,748 St. Louis 173,053,567 Los Angeles Angels 163,493,095 San Diego 161,937,555 Colorado 142,885,286 Chicago White Sox 141,755,550 Arizona 140,725,700 Seattle 135,738,648 Washington 124,862,600 Minnesota 124,817,590 Kansas City 115,257,261 Milwaukee 104,591,794 Detroit 103,934,833 Cincinnati 103,701,547 Tampa Bay 98,873,112 Miami 96,574,400 Cleveland 93,833,629 Baltimore 93,777,700 Pittsburgh 85,466,500 Oakland 61,293,298

