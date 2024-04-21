2023-24 NBA Awards Finalists List

NBA Awards Finalists Most Valuable Player Luka Doncic, Dallas Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Nikola Jokic, Denver Defensive Player of the…

NBA Awards Finalists Most Valuable Player

Luka Doncic, Dallas

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Defensive Player of the Year

Bam Adebayo, Miami

Rudy Gobert, Utah

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio

Most Improved Player

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia

Alperen Sengun, Houston

Coby White, Chicago

Rookie of the Year

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City

Brandon Miller, Charlotte

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio

Sixth Man of the Year

Malik Monk, Sacramento

Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee

Naz Reid, Minnesota

Clutch Player of the Year

Stephen Curry, Golden State

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City

Coach of the Year

Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City

Chris Finch, Minnesota

Jamahl Mosley, Orlando

