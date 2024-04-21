2023-24 NBA Awards Finalists List

|NBA Awards Finalists
|Most Valuable Player
Luka Doncic, Dallas
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City
Nikola Jokic, Denver
|Defensive Player of the Year
Bam Adebayo, Miami
Rudy Gobert, Utah
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio
|Most Improved Player
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia
Alperen Sengun, Houston
Coby White, Chicago
|Rookie of the Year
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City
Brandon Miller, Charlotte
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio
|Sixth Man of the Year
Malik Monk, Sacramento
Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee
Naz Reid, Minnesota
|Clutch Player of the Year
Stephen Curry, Golden State
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City
|Coach of the Year
Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City
Chris Finch, Minnesota
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando
