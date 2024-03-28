Yankees’ Gerrit Cole placed on 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation

HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole was placed on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation…

HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole was placed on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation ahead of Thursday’s opener at Houston.

The earliest the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner can pitch in the major leagues is May 27. The team announced on March 16 that the right-hander won’t throw for three to four weeks due to nerve irritation and edema in his throwing elbow.

New York placed infielder DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with a bruised right foot. With LeMahieu out, manager Aaron Boone moved Gleyber Torres to the leadoff spot to face left-hander Framber Valdez.

The Yankees also placed infielder Oswald Peraza on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with a right shoulder strain and added infielder Jon Berti to the active roster a day after he was acquired from Miami.

Also placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, were right-handers Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder inflammation) and McKinley Moore (right knee bursitis).

Right-hander Luis Gil was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and the Yankees selected the contract of right-hander Nick Burdi from Scranton.

