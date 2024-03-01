World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Thursday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $2,013,940 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Thursday from…

Thursday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-2.

Alex de Minaur (3), Australia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Holger Rune (2), Denmark, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (0).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and John Peers, Australia, def. Julian Cash, Britain, and Robert Galloway, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 10-5.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (2), Poland, def. Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, 6-3, 2-6, 13-11.

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (4), France, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-1.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, 6-3, 7-5.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.