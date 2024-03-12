Live Radio
Home » Sports » Women's NCAA Automatic Bids

Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

The Associated Press

March 12, 2024, 11:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UT-Martin, Ohio Valley Conference

Chattanooga, Southern Conference

Iowa, Big Ten Conference

Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference

South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

Richmond, Atlantic 10 Conference

Southern Cal, Pac-12 Conference

Presbyterian, Big South Conference

Marshall, Sun Belt Conference

Green Bay, Horizon League

Portland, West Coast Conference

S. Dakota St., Summit League

Texas, Big 12 Conference

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up