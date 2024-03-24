White Sox re-sign OF Kevin Pillar to major league deal

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have re-signed Kevin Pillar two days after they released the veteran outfielder.…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have re-signed Kevin Pillar two days after they released the veteran outfielder.

Pillar was in camp on a minor league deal before he was cut on Friday. Chicago announced on Sunday that it had agreed to a big league deal with the 35-year-old Pillar.

The White Sox also designated right-hander Touki Toussaint for assignment before their spring training game against Colorado. Toussaint went 4-6 with a 4.97 ERA for Chicago last year, making 15 starts and four relief appearances.

Chicago has 42 players — 22 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and 10 outfielders — left in big league camp. It hosts Detroit on Thursday on opening day.

Pillar played for Atlanta last year, hitting .228 with nine homers and 32 RBIs in 81 games.

