Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= MSHSL Sectionals= Class AAAA= Section 2= Quarterfinal= Prior Lake 99, Eden Prairie 89 Section 3= Quarterfinal= Eagan…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MSHSL Sectionals=

Class AAAA=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Prior Lake 99, Eden Prairie 89

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

Eagan 63, Bloomington Jefferson 60

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

St. Paul Central 64, Stillwater 46

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Coon Rapids 105, Centennial 88

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

St Michael-Albertville 69, Bemidji 60

Class AAA=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Mankato West 88, Marshall 54

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

St. Thomas Academy 62, St. Paul Highland Park 41

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Mahtomedi 71, North St Paul 45

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Delano 91, Holy Angels 54

Orono 113, Robbinsdale Cooper 92

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Chisago Lakes 82, Grand Rapids 57

Hermantown 92, Hibbing 73

North Branch 95, Cloquet 85

Class AA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Caledonia 63, Winona Cotter 59

Class A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Fillmore Central 56, Spring Grove 55

Section 4=

Play-In=

Hope Academy 79, Community of Peace 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.