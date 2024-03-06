Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
MSHSL Sectionals=
Class AAAA=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Prior Lake 99, Eden Prairie 89
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
Eagan 63, Bloomington Jefferson 60
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
St. Paul Central 64, Stillwater 46
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Coon Rapids 105, Centennial 88
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
St Michael-Albertville 69, Bemidji 60
Class AAA=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Mankato West 88, Marshall 54
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
St. Thomas Academy 62, St. Paul Highland Park 41
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Mahtomedi 71, North St Paul 45
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Delano 91, Holy Angels 54
Orono 113, Robbinsdale Cooper 92
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Chisago Lakes 82, Grand Rapids 57
Hermantown 92, Hibbing 73
North Branch 95, Cloquet 85
Class AA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Caledonia 63, Winona Cotter 59
Class A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Fillmore Central 56, Spring Grove 55
Section 4=
Play-In=
Hope Academy 79, Community of Peace 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
